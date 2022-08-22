Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge
OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
Sioux City Journal
Man gets probation for pouring gas on couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
KETV.com
Bond set for Papillion man facing felony child enticement charge
OMAHA, Neb. — A Papillion man is facing a felony child enticement charge. Omaha police say he followed teenagers, indicating he wanted to take a 14-year-old girl. A judge set bond at $150,000 for 42-year-old Brandon Kennedy. According to court documents, Kennedy followed the teenagers Friday afternoon on 24th...
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
Man who held fake shooting drill at Nebraska charity charged
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged with terrorism counts.
Former owner of 'The Good Life' convicted of tampering with witness, assault
Court documents say Chad McMahon tackled a man outside of another sports bar last year in Sarpy County, causing broken ribs.
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
KETV.com
Former Sarpy County bar owner convicted in assault, tampering case
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Court records show Chad McMahon, 41, has been convicted in a case of assault dating back to April 2021. McMahon is the former owner of the Good Life Sports Bar and Lounge. According to a civil suit, a man said he tried to ask McMahon...
KETV.com
Attorney for man accused in active shooter drill says law enforcement was notified before incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the man accused ofconducting an active shooting drill without warning employees at Catholic Charities said law enforcement was notified about the exercise — and they believe there's video to prove it. John Channels, 27, was in Douglas County court Thursday for...
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man jailed for possession of controlled substance
At about 1:05 Wednesday afternoon, a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of North Bell Street. Drugs were located on a passenger in the vehicle. As a result, 25-year-old Jason D. Kay of Omaha was jailed for possession of a controlled substance.
KETV.com
Trial date ordered for fired Nebraska State Patrol employee accused of stealing drug evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fired Nebraska State Patrol employee's trial starts in February, according to federal court records. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ordered the trial in the case against Anna Idigima and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr. Idigima was an evidence tech at NSP. She...
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
News Channel Nebraska
Rakes accused of assault
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged with felony assault and trespassing in a violence against women case. Clayton Rakes, 32, is suspected of injuring a Nebraska City woman on Aug. 20 and injuring a man who came to her defense. Rakes told police he acted in self-defense.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
kios.org
Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
News Channel Nebraska
A Bellevue man will serve six years in jail for a drug-related charge
BELLEVUE, Neb. -- A Bellevue man was given 72 months of imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Monday that 35-year-old Charles Elmore, of Bellevue, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment. Elmore will begin a four-year term of supervised release after he is released from his prison sentence.
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of five counts of terroristic threats after conducting active shooter drill without warning
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha man who was already facing charges of sexual assault of a minor is accused of conducting an active shooter drill without all employees being aware. John Channels, 27, was taken into custody for five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use...
Montgomery County Man arrested on Page County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps of Red Oak on Thursday in the 2400 block on North 8th Street on a Page County warrant for failure to appear. Officers transported Phelps to the Montgomery County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces various charges from Tuesday incident
Fremont police were dispatched at 6:22 Tuesday night to the area of Military Avenue and Broad Street for a male causing a disturbance. It was reported that the male was yelling and attempting to start fights with other citizens. Officers made contact with Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont who ran from the scene resulting in a foot pursuit.
