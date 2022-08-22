Read full article on original website
Ohio House Minority Leader in county, provides legislative update
WILMINGTON — In a legislative update delivered in Wilmington on Thursday night, Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D- OH 24th) addressed the state’s abortion bans, redistricting, and the importance of the upcoming Ohio Supreme Court races. Russo said Ohio’s current and proposed laws restricting access to women’s...
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
Ungaro files lawsuit after election board rejects petition
On Monday, the Mahoning County Board of Elections voted to not allow Poland Township Trustee Eric Ungaro to run as an Independent for state representative from the 59th District. Thursday, Ungaro filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of Ohio asking it to overturn the denial.
PD Editor Chris Quinn Gets to Be Hero of Journalism for Doing Same Shit He Dragged Reporters for Doing
Plain Dealer / Cleveland.com high priest Chris Quinn donned his vestments Sunday and took to his pulpit to denounce the rules for credentialed media at a Friday rally in Youngstown featuring Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Quinn was so aghast, so livid with shock, at the restrictive rules imposed by the rally organizers, the pro-Trump GOP youth group Turning Point Action, that he sent no reporters to cover the event in protest. His column has now been approvingly shared on social media thousands of times, by supporters and national journalism personalities who cheer on what they regard as a heroic stance against the forces of Fascism. These weekly Letter from the Editor columns, by the way, are not typically trenchant fare.
Ohio mayors will kick off new national effort to promote Biden administration initiatives
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati and Youngstown will join local leaders from across Ohio at the White House on Sept. 7 to kick off a new White House initiative intended to showcase how President Joe Biden’s policies benefit communities around the nation. The...
WYTV.com
Local church holding ceremony to honor Ukraine
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- On Wednesday, 22 people died in an Independence Day attack in Ukraine. The day marked when Ukraine originally gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The day also marked six months since Russia invaded the country. Michael Walkowiec is a board member with Saints Peter and...
Fear and Grievance in the Mahoning Valley With J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Fear, fear and more fear
paydayreport.com
Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it
With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Senate Race: Recent poll shows Fetterman leading Oz by five points
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New polling data, from the Trafalgar Group, shows Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz by nearly five points. Fetterman and Oz are competing to replace Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is stepping down after two terms. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Pennsylvania suburban voters are key for Doug Mastriano. His abortion views seem to be turning them off
Many suburban Republicans say they are having a hard time bringing themselves to vote for their party’s nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano. And several voters and political operatives doing on-the-ground outreach say his stance on abortion is a big reason why. In this race to lead purple Pennsylvania, the...
wosu.org
Bill would prohibit Ohio homeowners' associations from banning 'thin blue line' flag
Two Republican state lawmakers said homeowners’ associations shouldn’t be able to ban the display of a flag that’s typically used to show support for police and law enforcement. The bill would prohibit HOAs from banning the “thin blue line” flag, a black-and-white version of the American flag...
wtae.com
Gab users slur, threaten PA Rep. Frankel in response to his criticism of Gab and Doug Mastriano
PITTSBURGH — Gab users are making ethnic slurs and threats against Pennsylvania state Rep. Dan Frankel (D) for him calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's $5,000 payment to the far-right website. Gab is the site on which Robert Bowers, who is charged in the Tree of Life Synagogue...
Hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. An Ohio bill that would send public education money to private schools if a student chooses to attend one was written with help from religious lobbying group the Center for Christian Virtue and a think tank that promotes charter schools.
Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust
I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
State auditor’s report finds issue within treasurer’s office
The office of the Ohio auditor late last week released its annual audit of Mahoning County's government, and for the most part, it was clean. There was one issue in the treasurer's office.
Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement
KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
Lisbon Village council finally decides on chicken ordinance
It's official: the village of Lisbon will now allow chickens into the village.
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend.
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
