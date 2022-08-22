ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Texas coaches scheduled for pay raises after successful seasons

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
 9 days ago
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte is showing that he’ll reward any coach who wins big.

Five UT head coaches are scheduled to receive pay raises starting in the 2022-23 athletic year after turning in championship performances last season, according to the UT System Board of Regents agenda posted Monday.

The UT regents must approve all multi-year contracts within the UT system or any contract worth more than $1 million annually.

Track coach Edrick Floréal is getting a pay increase of $217,000, pushing his guaranteed compensation to $550,000. He’s also getting a special one-time payment of $58,750 on Oct. 1. Floréal guided the Longhorns to their first men’s indoor track and field national championship in March.

Women’s tennis coach Howard Joffe is getting a pay bump of $34,715 to $250,000. His program has won back-to-back national titles. Men’s golf coach John Fields, who guided the Horns to a national title, is getting a bump of $20,100 to $325,000.

Golden: Will Steve Sarkisian turn a summer of quarterback questions into a successful fall?

Bohls, Golden: Who out there would look really good in a Texas Longhorns jersey?

Softball coach Mike White led the Longhorns to the Women’s College World Series finals as national runner-up. White is getting a raise of $13,000 to $625,000 annually. He will receive a special one-time payment of $75,625 on Oct. 1.

Women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s program won the Big 12 Tournament last season and has made back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Schaefer’s compensation jumps from $1.8 million to $2.3 million. The school will deposit the money in a company he controls called The Pressin’ Rockin’ S.

Schaefer will also receive a special one-time payment of $261,250 on Oct. 1.

Also, new UT baseball hitting coach Steve Rodriguez will earn $375,000 annually in a deal that runs through the 2024 season, according to the UT regents’ agenda.

No public money is used to fund any aspect of UT athletics, which is a self-sustaining enterprise. The majority of athletic department revenue comes from conference TV contracts, ticket sales and donations.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or follow on Twitter via @BDavisAAS.

