Iowa State

Iowa State Fair attendance soars over 1.1 million in 2022, 4th-biggest fair in its history

By Virginia Barreda and Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOelF_0hR7UtDm00

If you were one of the more than 1 million people who went to this year's Iowa State Fair to munch on foods on a stick, meet animals big and small, toss some bags or do one of the myriad other things on the fairgrounds, you have landed in the record books.

The 2022 Iowa State Fair, which ended Sunday, attracted more than 1.1 million people during its 11-day run, making it the fourth-biggest State Fair ever.

State fair CEO Gary Slater called 2022 an outstanding year, highlighting new foods, strong livestock exhibitor numbers and solid Grandstand attendance.

"Things seemed to come together easier this year, and it seemed to be a more normal year," Slater said in a statement sent to the Des Moines Register Monday afternoon. "Even with some pockets of rain during the Fair, the final attendance shows 2022 was a good solid Fair."

A total of 1,118,763 people attended this year, around 24,000 more than did in 2021. There were 128,298 fairgoers on Saturday — a new daily record for the second Saturday of the fair and a record single-day tally. The old record for a single day was set way back in 1991, when 127,277 attended on the first Saturday of the fair.

On Sunday, 101,846 people flocked to the fairgrounds for the festival's last day, according to fair marketing director Mindy Williamson.

Whether it's to sample the newest bites (there were 53 new dishes this year); observe timeless traditions like the Super Bull and Big Boar contests; or listen to pitches from candidates at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox, the fair offers a wide variety.

This year, attendees sang in the rain with 90s alt-rock star Alanis Morissette; admired the butter cow's newest companion pieces (tributes to "Music Man" and the century-old Ye Old Mill ride); and broke a Guinness World Record for largest cornhole tournament.

Fair newcomer Tiana Naguina, of the Quad Cities, described the experience as surreal. Naguina and her family decided to tackle both the fair and Adventureland in one trip, she told the Des Moines Register during a fair visit.

"Look down the street, like, you only see that on TV," Naguina said, gesturing toward the packed Grand Concourse. "Like, literally, you only see that type of view on TV. I’m actually in the midst of it. It feels great."

The fair first topped 1 million visitors in 2002, with 1,008,174 fairgoers, and has surpassed the mark each year since except for 2010, when 967,381 went through the gates.

The all-time attendance record of 1,170,375 was set in 2019; that figure shattered the previous record of 1,130,260, a mark set in 2018.

One day at the fair isn't enough to make a "dent," Naguina said, but eating her way through the fairgrounds seemed like a good place to start. Among the things she tried were a Pork Picnic in a Cup, elote and a "refreshing, crisp" lemonade.

"Trying something you can’t have regularly" is what makes fair food so special, Naguina says.

Barb Miller, of Yale, Iowa, likes almost everything about the fair, she told the Register while savoring a mocha ice cream bar in the shade on the Grand Concourse.

"It’s just something nice to be able to get away and do something different," Miller, 75, said. "I like the Varied Industries Building and the Agriculture Building. I love that."

A veteran fairgoer, Miller now likes bringing her grandchildren, Hayden, 12, and Hudson, 14, along for the experience.

Her favorite fair activities include people-watching, eating and reminiscing about past fairs.

“This is really good,” Miller said, gesturing to the ice cream cone dripping down her arm. "It’s a mess though."

Next year's fair dates are already set, in case you want to start a new countdown. The 11-day event is slated for Aug. 10-20, 2023.

Here are the final stats for this year:

Here's how 2022 attendance compares to 2021

Day: 2022 (2021)

Thursday: 82,862 (77,700)

Friday: 103,556 (104,177)

Saturday: 113,012 (111,603)

Sunday: 110,661 (107,410)

Monday: 87,599 (95,621)

Tuesday: 99,965 (90,688)

Wednesday: 97,901 (91,510)

Thursday: 99,715 (96,064)

Friday: 93,348 (101,952)

Saturday: 128,298 (117,764)

Sunday: 101,846 (99,991)

Total: 1,118,763 (1,094,480)

Daily attendance records

  • First Thursday: 101,262 in 2008
  • First Friday: 115,703 in 2001
  • First Saturday: 127,277 in 1991
  • First Sunday: 112,396 in 2017
  • Monday: 105,522 in 2017
  • Tuesday: 102,953 in 2019
  • Wednesday: 109,323 in 2019
  • Second Thursday: 107,449 in 2015
  • Second Friday: 112,891 in 2019
  • Second Saturday: 128,298 in 2022
  • Second Sunday: 119,754 in 2012

Attendance figures for last 10 Iowa State Fairs

  • 2022: 1,118,763
  • 2021: 1,094,480
  • 2020: Canceled due to COVID-19
  • 2019: 1,170,375
  • 2018: 1,130,260
  • 2017: 1,130,071
  • 2016: 1,031,278
  • 2015: 1,117,398
  • 2014: 1,015,902
  • 2013: 1,047,246
  • 2012: 1,097,142
  • 2011: 1,080,959

Iowa State Fair attendance: 15 biggest fairs

  • 2019: 1,170,375
  • 2018: 1,130,260
  • 2017: 1,130,071
  • 2022: 1,118,763
  • 2015: 1,117,398
  • 2008: 1,109,150
  • 2012: 1,097,142
  • 2021: 1,094,480
  • 2011: 1,080,959
  • 2004: 1,053,978
  • 2013: 1,047,246
  • 2016: 1,031,278
  • 2014: 1,015,902
  • 2006: 1,013,557
  • 2003: 1,012,309

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

