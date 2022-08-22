Justice for Zoe: Killer sentenced to life in prison

Confessed killer Carlos Rodriquez stood quietly Thursday as he was handed a life sentence for strangling to death Zoe Campos nearly a decade ago and burying her in his backyard and staying silent about it for five years.

A jury deliberated for about 10 minutes before returning to the 140th District Court with their verdict.

Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday to a count of murder and opted for a jury to determine his punishment, which ranged from five years to life in prison.

During the trial, jurors heard about the Lubbock police investigation that spanned five years beginning with the search for Campos, who was initially reported missing by her family on Nov. 19, 2013.

However, the missing persons case turned into a homicide case five years later when Campos' skeletal remains were excavated from a shallow grave in the backyard of a home in the 1900 block of 70th Street.

Dozens of Campos' family members sat in the gallery during the punishment trial, mostly watching in silence as they heard about the last moments of Campo's life and saw photos of her skeletal remains buried a litter more than three feet in the ground.

Jurors also heard from the women Rodriquez attacked and abused before and after he killed Campos.

Rodriquez's defense attorney, Jeff Nicholson argued for a sentence of less than life in prison, saying his client accepted responsibility and was critical in bringing closure to Campos' family by cooperating with police and leading them to her grave.

"My client did something horrible," he said. "He's going to prison for a long time. On the other hand there has to be some consideration that we wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for him."

He said his client cooperated voluntarily and without the advice of an attorney. He said Rodriquez may have confessed a year sooner had he been provided an attorney.

He said a punishment less than a life sentence would also encourage other people in similar situations to confess.

"No matter how we get there, no matter, how long it takes, my client took responsibility," he said. "A client's cooperation -- no matter how you get there -- has to count for something."

Prosecutor Barron Slack disagreed, saying Rodriquez's brutality the night he killed Campos for no reason and the five years of silence, which left Campos' family in agony, showed he deserved a life sentence.

"He gets nothing for what he told them after they spent years looking for her," Slack said. "He gets nothing. No consideration for that. This is someone who killed a little girl, buries her instantly and played it cool."

Slack asked jurors to focus their deliberations on justice for Campos and her family, who suffered for years as Rodriquez continued with his life, tormenting other women.

He said Campos was a loving person, whose hopes and dreams ended for no reason other than coming into Rodriquez's path.

The investigation

Rodriquez was initially a person of interest in Campos' disappearance. The two met the night she texted her mother that she was on her way to fetch her from work.

He first told police investigators that he never saw Campos again after meeting her at a mutual friend's home. But later admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana with her in her vehicle after investigators confronted him with phone records that showed him inviting her over.

Police officials upgraded Campos's status to missing and endangered two days after the missing person's report was filed, when an aunt who was out searching for her spotted Campos' Lincoln Town car being driven by someone else in Central Lubbock.

Monica Rivas said she followed the vehicle but lost it in a residential area. Minutes later, another family member found her niece's vehicle abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Lubbock police officers arrived and found Campos' jacket and phone charger in the vehicle.

However, without a body or any other information that Campos was killed, her disappearance remained a missing persons case for five years with other detectives taking over the case.

In that time, investigators told jurors that they were inundated with tips of Zoe Campos sightings that they followed up on in vain.

In July 2017, Lubbock police detective David Schreiber was assigned the case and after reviewing updated reports, believed Rodriquez was more than a person of interest.

Schreiber and another detective, Sgt. Brandon Price, met with Rodriquez, who at the time was being held at the Lubbock County Jail on an unrelated felony stalking charge for sending threats at his ex-fiancée.

Schreiber said he and Price met Rodriquez for one purpose: To let him know that they knew Campos was dead and that he was responsible. The detectives told him that his DNA was found in the jacket recovered from the vehicle.

Campos didn't deny the accusation and appeared to hesitate on confessing, saying at one point he wanted to talk after getting legal advice. The interview ended without a confession after Rodriquez asked for an attorney.

But Schreiber told jurors he believed he was on the right track.

"It confirmed in my mind that he was a suspect in the case," he said.

Schreiber said he spent the next months following up other leads and working on other cases.

In July 2018, another inmate at the jail reached out to Schreiber saying he had information on Rodriquez's involvement in Campos' case and would provide it in exchange for consideration on his own case.

Schreiber said the informant ultimately provided the information freely and about four months later he arranged an excavation at Rodriquez's former residence in the 1900 block of 70th Street.

Confession

On Nov. 7, 2018, investigators found what they believed to be a human vertebrae at the home. Schreiber again met with Rodriquez and confronted him with the bone. Rodriquez immediately asked for a lawyer, which ended the interview.

The vertebrae was later identified as an pig bone, but Schreiber said he wanted to keep that information out of the media and ultimately from Rodriquez.

About a week later, Rodriquez summoned Schreiber to the jail -- believing parts of Campos' body were found -- and confessed to killing Campos and led police to her grave in the backyard of the home where police were already digging.

Detectives said they couldn't identify a motive for the killing.

Jurors watched Rodriquez's interview with detectives as he confessed to killing Campos. He said they were in his bedroom smoking synthetic marijuana when he hallucinated that her face was melting.

He said he began hitting her and she tried to call the police and ran away from him. Rodriquez could be seen demonstrating how he grabbed Campos, who stood about 5' and weight about 100 pounds, from behind and put her between the crook of his elbow and squeezed her neck until she died.

"I grabbed her throat with my arm and she passed out," he said. "I think she was already dead, but she was passed out ... after that I just put her in the back ... put her in the backyard."

During the interview Rodriquez smiled and joked with investigators at one point lightly complaining that they "bamboozled" him into confessing and leading them to Campos' shallow grave.

Near the end of his interview, Rodriquez could be heard asking Schreiber if his cooperation would possibly result in leniency.

Whitney McClendon, who works at the Lubbock Police Department's identification section, told jurors her team began had been digging at the residence for about 10 days before Rodriquez led them to the spot he buried Campos.

However, she told jurors she believed they'd have eventually found Campos' body without Rodriquez's help.

Detectives said they couldn't identify a motive for the killing.

In a letter Rodriquez reportedly wrote the media in 2019, asking not to be labeled a murderer because he didn't intend to kill Campos that night. He said he began having hallucinations from smoking synthetic marijuana, in which he wrote that Campos was turning into a demon and he attacked her.

In his confession with detectives he said it appeared as if Campos's face was melting and he began hitting her. He said Campos ran as she tried to call the police, but he grabbed her from behind by the throat.

Meanwhile, prosecutors told jurors that Rodriquez's has a history of violence against woman and didn't need an excuse to kill, just an opportunity.

Predatory pattern

Jurors also heard from women who survived Rodriquez's unprovoked attacks.

In a chilling testimony during the last day of the trial, a woman recounted how fight off Rodriquez, who attacked her in her home about seven months before Campos was reported missing.

The woman told jurors Rodriquez was a friend of her then-boyfriend and came to her home to fetch a backpack.

She said she handed him the bag and he hit her in the head with it, knocking her to the ground, dazed. She said Rodriquez began hitting her as she ran to her bedroom, where she kept a stun gun by her bedside table.

The woman told jurors how she clawed at Rodriquez as he pinned her to her bed.

"I kept telling myself, this is every college girl's worst fear and it's coming true," she told jurors.

Realizing she was overpowered, she said looked to her training as a counselor to talk Rodriquez out of raping her.

"I knew I wasn't physically strong enough to get out of it and so I relied on my words," she said. "I knew he had a daughters so I just kept saying, 'don't do this to your daughter.'"

The tactic worked. Rodriquez left and she reported the assault to police.

The woman told jurors she was in her early 20s at the time and the ordeal was the most traumatic event of her life.

"This is every girl's worst fear," she said.

In the courtroom, Rodriquez stared down at the table as the woman testified.

Court records show Rodriquez was charged with a misdemeanor assault, the woman said she was convinced that it would be difficult to prove that Rodriquez tried to rape her.

She said she carries guilt knowing that Rodriquez would kill Zoe Campos later that year.

"I felt to an extent still feel if I had voiced myself better, fought more in court, done anything for his potential to be recognized, Zoe could still possibly be alive," she said.

Another woman told jurors that Rodriquez, whom she identified in court, attacked her as she was driving home to Hale Center from Lubbock in 2016.

She said Rodriquez was driving beside her in the right lane of I-27 and would not let her merge. She said she called the police to report him for reckless driving and was able to merge into the right lane.

Meanwhile, Rodriquez switched lanes. She said she was still on the line with the dispatcher when she looked over as Rodriquez pulled up beside her and saw him masturbating.

"He was smirking like he was happy that I was seeing him do that," she said.

She said Rodriquez then got behind her vehicle and rammed her twice.

"I was scared and my phone fell on the floor," she said.

She said Rodriquez pulled into a rest area and she followed him because she wanted police to catch him.

However, she said the dispatcher told her a police officer wasn't available to come and she saw Rodriquez drive toward Lubbock.

She said a police officer did come to her home and she reported the attack, which resulted in a felony charge against Rodriquez.

The woman told jurors the encounter left her afraid for years.

Rodriquez's ex-fiancée described to jurors a rocky relationship mired with sexual violence and coercion.

In her closing argument, prosecutor Jessica Gorman told jurors that Campos' murder fits Rodriquez's pattern of proclivity for violence against women. She said jurors needed hand down a sentence that would protect women against him for a long time.

"There would absolutely be more victims," she said.

Gorman told jurors that throughout the trial the only regret Rodriquez showed was when he wrote his mother days after confessing saying he shouldn't have cooperated with police.

"There was never an ounce of emotion when he confessed in detail to murdering and 18 year old girl," she said. "It should have been the worst night of his life but he wasn't emotional. He was cold, he was flat, he was laughing at times."

In fact, Gorman said Rodriquez's words days before his trial revealed his attitude toward the case.

During a recorded jail phone conversation between Rodriquez and a relative three days before his trial began, he could heard discussing his appearance in the news.

"I'm going to have my head up this time, looking like a gangster," he said.

He told his relative about his upcoming trial and that he expected a life sentence.

"They're going to give me an 'L' but [expletive] 'em," he said.

Defendants sentenced between 60 years to life are eligible for parole after serving 30 years of their sentence. Rodriquez has about five years of jail credit. He told his cousin he expected to be released in 25 years and planned to spend his time in prison getting more tattoos.

"I'm going to come out looking like a stud," he said.

Nicholson told jurors he client was trying to maintain a tough appearance among fellow inmates who could overhear the phone conversation.

"But at the same time you still want to talk your family," he said. "You still want to say good bye, essentially."

Nicholson said after the trial that he understood the jury's decision and stood by his defense strategy.

"It's very difficult for a jury in a situation like this to reach back and maybe find something that they can hang something on so they can justify less than a life sentence," he said.

He told jurors he believed his client wanted to confess when Schreiber first confronted him in 2017 and likely would have if he was provided an attorney.

"I will fight them to the end of the time -- anyone -- that believes when a guy gets an attorney, he just automatically shuts up and never wants to go forward and do the right thing," Nicholson said after the trial. "I can promise you that based on what I got, if I had had that information two years ago, that he had come in and sat down and so on and so forth, we would have moved forward a long time ago."

Rare type of killer

After Rodriquez's sentence was read, prosecutor Slack read a victim impact statement written by Melinda Campos who described her daughter as a beautiful person who had a contagious smile and was loved by many.

She called Rodriquez an evil human being who showed no remorse for killing her daughter and deserved no mercy.

"You took my baby girl and asked not to be labeled a murderer," she said. "You have no remorse."

Slack described Rodriquez after the trial as a rare kind of killer.

"The scary people are the ones who actively take steps to get away with it," he said. "Some people do bad things and immediately after they spiral and they're easy to catch, cause they're telling everybody ... this is a different kind of individual that took a dedicated police department to catch."

It's part of the reason Rodriquez was never offered a plea bargain in the case.

"He didn't deserve anything other than absolutely the most that he could get as fast as he could get it and we wanted that kind of legacy for this case and for this community standard with respect to this type of behavior," Slack said.

He said detectives had few clues to solve the case but were undeterred and kept working until the investigation narrowed to Rodriquez.

"The police department here is excellent," he said. "( The investigators) did what needed to be done to the degree that they could and they weren't going to stop until they succeeded and so I'm grateful to them for that."

Slack said the life sentence was the best possible outcome for a trial steeped in emotion.

"Today we wanted to focus on Zoe Campos and who she was," he said. "And I'll tell you that she was loved. And a lot of people who don't even know her that participated in that trial love her very much. And so, the offense and the defendant, it is what it is. But with regard to her, this sentence reflects the amount of dignity that she deserved from people in the system. So I appreciate the jury for that. "

Campos' father Alejandro, said after the trial that the life sentence eased the uncertainty of whether his daughter would get justice. However, no sentence will ever heal the wound of his daughter's murder.

"The fact remains that our daughter is still gone," he said. "And so I think we'll individually have to deal with that and find closure in our own individual ways."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Justice for Zoe: Killer sentenced to life in prison