Tennessee Titans having just one joint practice with Arizona Cardinals, coach Mike Vrabel says

By Ben Arthur, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans will have just one joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday ahead of their preseason matchup Saturday night, not Wednesday and Thursday as originally scheduled, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

Vrabel said the decision was made in conjunction with Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. The plan Wednesday includes wide receiver vs. defensive back one-on-ones, pass rush reps and seven-on-seven work before the teams will split up.

They’ll come together again at the end for a two-minute drill.

“Just from a health standpoint, Kliff and I decided it was best for our football teams at this point in time,” Vrabel said of having just one joint practice.

Mike Vrabel not tipping hand in right tackle battle

Vrabel has not named a starter at right tackle, but he acknowledged that he’s looking at the versatility of second-year offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, by playing him some at guard, with the offensive line battling injuries and trying to figure out roles upfront. Right guard Nate Davis and veteran Jamarco Jones didn’t practice Monday.

Radunz has been battling with third-round rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere, who has emerged as a challenger in recent weeks. Petit-Frere started Saturday's preseason game at right tackle but also played some left tackle.

“Just trying to shuffle guys around,” Vrabel said of Radunz. “We’ve had some guys out. Just trying to figure out guys where guys are going to be best served for themselves and us.”

Taking roll

In a non-padded practice Monday, second-year nickelback Elijah Molden returned after missing Saturday’s preseason game and practice last Thursday.

Defensive back Chris Jackson also practiced for the first time since injuring his knee in the preseason opener at Baltimore.

Rookie sixth-round pick Theo Jackson was back on the field after being sidelined the last several practices.

The Titans who didn’t practice included Davis, outside linebacker Denico Autry, defensive back Joshua Kalu and running back Trenton Cannon. Davis left the field during team stretch.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

