Ventura school changes, approach to COVID-19 topics for College Area Community Council

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
A Ventura Unified School District trustee will discuss the district's approach to COVID-19 during an online meeting Wednesday of College Area Community Council.

Board President Sabrena Rodriguez is one of at least four speakers to address the Ventura neighborhood group. She will also give updates on district changes and challenges during the 7 p.m. meeting.

Kathleen Wheeler, of the Ventura Climate Coalition, will discuss the organization's background and goals. Marlyss Auster, president and CEO of the Ventura Visitors and Convention Bureau, will provide an update on how the organization is bringing more tourists to the area.

Ventura police Cmdr. Rick Murray will provide data on local crimes.

Also on the agenda is Vanessa Stotler, communications and marketing manager for Ventura College. The college recently received a $62 million state grant to construct student apartments on campus.

The neighborhood council represents residents in District 3, an area bounded by Mills Road to the west, Hill Road to the east, city limits in the hillsides to the north and Highway 126 to the south.

The agenda and link to the meeting can be found at caccventura.com.

The next meeting is set for Sept. 28.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

