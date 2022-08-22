ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wedding Guest Caught on Video Suffering Embarrassing Moment

Yikes! Imagine being at a wedding and accidentally cutting into the happy couple's cake... not exactly proper wedding guest etiquette. In a now-viral TikTok video, a wedding ceremony attendee can be seen doing just that, and even further, joyfully dancing and licking her fingers after placing the piece of cake onto a plate. The guest, whose name is Hailey, is seen helping herself to the sweet treat after thinking the couple had simply "forgotten to serve it."
Olivia Wilde Says She Fired Shia LaBeouf From Movie to 'Protect' Cast

Olivia Wilde is revealing why she had to fire Shia LaBeouf from her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling. The Transformers star originally landed the role of Jack in Wilde's directorial film, only to eventually be replaced by pop singing sensation, Harry Styles. In a new interview with Variety, Wilde, 38,...
'Younger' Star Announces Pregnancy On Instagram

Younger star Nico Tortorella is going to be a father!. The actor, 34, and his wife, Bethany C. Meyers announced via Instagram on Thursday that they are expecting a little bundle of joy in March 2023. "the baby. coming 3.9 @bethanycmeyers i love you. 🕊," Tortorella wrote alongside a series...
Tony Hawk Lands ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok Trend

Pro skater and legend Tony Hawk just nailed another exhilarating trick. This time, the 54-year-old skateboarding pioneer leaped on the latest TikTok trend that reminisces on one's teenage years. The components of the viral trend usually include throwback images shared from the user's teen years and set to a sped-up...
Can Strangers Really View Your Precise Location on Instagram and Facebook?

Recently, you have likely seen a post going around on apps like Instagram and Facebook with a pink background and "IMPORTANT" typed out in big, bold red letters. This image recommends checking if "precise-location" has been automatically turned on in your phone's settings and warns about strangers being able to see exactly where you are if that specific setting is enabled. But can strangers really view your precise location online?
Christina Hendricks Shares Sun-Filled Selfies from Scotland

Christina Hendricks and her adorable cockapoo Triscuit took a trip across the pond to soak up the last bits of summer. The 47-year-old has been quite active on Instagram throughout the duration of her trip to Scotland. Most recently, Hendricks shared a series of images from her sightseeing adventure on the Scottish-English border at the Marshall Meadows Manor House, which has been described on TripAdvisor as a "magnificent cliff top walk."
Fans React to Rihanna's New Ketchup-Inspired Makeup Collection

Rihanna's newest makeup collection is leaving fans unsure if they should be blotting their lipstick or eating it. It was revealed via Instagram on Monday, Aug 22, that the "Diamonds" singer's makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, is launching a ketchup-themed makeup collection as part of a collaboration with art collective MSCHF.
