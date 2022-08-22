Yikes! Imagine being at a wedding and accidentally cutting into the happy couple's cake... not exactly proper wedding guest etiquette. In a now-viral TikTok video, a wedding ceremony attendee can be seen doing just that, and even further, joyfully dancing and licking her fingers after placing the piece of cake onto a plate. The guest, whose name is Hailey, is seen helping herself to the sweet treat after thinking the couple had simply "forgotten to serve it."

