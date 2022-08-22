Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Floral Dress That Accentuates Baby Bump While on Vacation
Chrissy Teigen is showing off her fashion (and baby bump) while on vacation with the family. The 36-year-old model jetted off to Europe with her husband, John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, while their third is on the way. While there, Teigen dressed the baby bump in...
Chrissy Teigen Rocks Elegant Dress for Family Dinner While on Vacation
Chrissy Teigen is living it up on vacation—and she's looking stunning every step of the way. The model made her way to Europe with husband, John Legend, and their two kids, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. Teigen took to Instagram to show off all the fun the family is...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Ayesha Curry Sizzles in Beach Vacation Photos With Husband Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry is living it up on the beach with her husband, Stephen "Steph" Curry. The two are celebrating life on an island vacation, with Ayesha sharing shots of the trip on Instagram. In her newest post, Ayesha stuns in an orange swimsuit and green bucket hat, standing in shallow...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Wedding Guest Caught on Video Suffering Embarrassing Moment
Yikes! Imagine being at a wedding and accidentally cutting into the happy couple's cake... not exactly proper wedding guest etiquette. In a now-viral TikTok video, a wedding ceremony attendee can be seen doing just that, and even further, joyfully dancing and licking her fingers after placing the piece of cake onto a plate. The guest, whose name is Hailey, is seen helping herself to the sweet treat after thinking the couple had simply "forgotten to serve it."
Olivia Wilde Says She Fired Shia LaBeouf From Movie to 'Protect' Cast
Olivia Wilde is revealing why she had to fire Shia LaBeouf from her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling. The Transformers star originally landed the role of Jack in Wilde's directorial film, only to eventually be replaced by pop singing sensation, Harry Styles. In a new interview with Variety, Wilde, 38,...
'Younger' Star Announces Pregnancy On Instagram
Younger star Nico Tortorella is going to be a father!. The actor, 34, and his wife, Bethany C. Meyers announced via Instagram on Thursday that they are expecting a little bundle of joy in March 2023. "the baby. coming 3.9 @bethanycmeyers i love you. 🕊," Tortorella wrote alongside a series...
Emily Deschanel Reveals the Sweet Reason She Took Two Years Off After 'Bones' Ended
Bones star Emily Deschanel, 45, returns to TV as hospital psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis in the suspense thriller Devil in Ohio (Sept. 2 on Netflix). The eight-episode limited series is based on a true story about a doctor breaking protocol by providing refuge for a teenage girl (Madeleine Arthur) who’s fleeing a satanic cult.
Tony Hawk Lands ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok Trend
Pro skater and legend Tony Hawk just nailed another exhilarating trick. This time, the 54-year-old skateboarding pioneer leaped on the latest TikTok trend that reminisces on one's teenage years. The components of the viral trend usually include throwback images shared from the user's teen years and set to a sped-up...
Demi Lovato Speaks Out Against Dating Older Men After Rumored Wilmer Valderrama Diss Track
Demi Lovato is opening up about the message behind her latest single "29," following speculation that the song is about her age difference with former partner, Wilmer Valderrama. During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Lovato, 30, discussed the lyrics of the song while urging young girls to...
In Honor of 'Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,' Here Are 13 Fun Facts About the Singer
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (Aug. 28 on CNN) follows the life and career of the Grammy-winning performer, 81, from her humble beginnings as a gospel singer to the heights of selling more than 100 million records. Here are some fun facts about the singer of “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “Walk On By” and “Then Came You.”
'Euphoria' Star Announces She Won't Be Returning for Season 3
Barbie Ferreira will not be returning for Season 3 of HBO's Euphoria, the actress announced on social media this week. Ferreira, 25, who plays Kat on the popular drama series, revealed via an Instagram Story on Wednesday that her time on the show has come to a tearful end. "After...
Can Strangers Really View Your Precise Location on Instagram and Facebook?
Recently, you have likely seen a post going around on apps like Instagram and Facebook with a pink background and "IMPORTANT" typed out in big, bold red letters. This image recommends checking if "precise-location" has been automatically turned on in your phone's settings and warns about strangers being able to see exactly where you are if that specific setting is enabled. But can strangers really view your precise location online?
Fans React to Singer Gerard Way’s Outfit During Nashville Concert
My Chemical Romance (MCR) has finally kicked off the North American leg of its international reunion tour that was announced back in 2019—but that's not what has fans chatting up a storm online. During a live performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 23, the band's singer,...
Christina Hendricks Shares Sun-Filled Selfies from Scotland
Christina Hendricks and her adorable cockapoo Triscuit took a trip across the pond to soak up the last bits of summer. The 47-year-old has been quite active on Instagram throughout the duration of her trip to Scotland. Most recently, Hendricks shared a series of images from her sightseeing adventure on the Scottish-English border at the Marshall Meadows Manor House, which has been described on TripAdvisor as a "magnificent cliff top walk."
Kelly Ripa Kisses Summer Goodbye as She Heads 'Back to Reality' in Instagram Snap
Kelly Ripa is officially waving goodbye to the summer as she sends her kids off to school once again. The actress and television personality took to Instagram to go "back to reality" in a sweet sendoff to her three children. The new photo depicts Ripa's three children, Joaquin, 19, Lola,...
Heidi Klum Pens Heartfelt Message After Sending Her Daughter Off to College
America's Got Talent host Heidi Klum just sent her eldest daughter, Leni, off to college for the first time, and she's holding up about just as well as you'd expect from an adoring mom. Klum shared the bittersweet news on Instagram and wished the 18-year-old the best of luck in...
'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Reveals Star Contestants Competing in the Upcoming Season
ABC's Celebrity Jeopardy! is returning this fall, and the network revealed some of the upcoming special guest players fans can expect to see competing in the popular game show in the coming months. Canadian actor Simu Liu of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will face-off against...
Fans React to Rihanna's New Ketchup-Inspired Makeup Collection
Rihanna's newest makeup collection is leaving fans unsure if they should be blotting their lipstick or eating it. It was revealed via Instagram on Monday, Aug 22, that the "Diamonds" singer's makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, is launching a ketchup-themed makeup collection as part of a collaboration with art collective MSCHF.
