Topeka, KS

Evergy union workers say they're paid less than Missouri peers and point to safety concerns

By Keishera Lately, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

Evergy workers and members of the IEBW local 304 stood in unity Monday morning in front of the utility's downtown Topeka offices.

Union workers said they are trying to bring attention Evergy not giving Kansas employees equal pay with their peers in Missouri, saying meetings and negotiations have been slow and nonproductive.

IBEW Local Union 304 was chartered in 1933. It represents the most utility workers in Kansas. With a membership of more than 2,000 workers, it represents utility, municipal and private sector workers across the state.

Union workers want a safe environment and equity pay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgVbb_0hR7UNPs00

Chad Manspeaker, union organizer with IBEW Local 34, said negotiations happen behind the scenes, but people are frustrated with the current process. Manspeaker said further protests aren't planned but are an option.

“We’re well within our rights. We’re operating the way that union folks can operate," he said. "So this will only encourage more people to want to get involved, but also, it sends a call out that we have this solidarity. These folks aren’t just from Topeka. We have folks from all over the place here.”

Evergy is the largest energy utility in the state of Kansas. It formed in 2018 with merger of Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy, promising to deliver savings and better service to customers in Kansas and Missouri.

Bruce Fouts, a chemical analysis at Jeffrey Energy Center, says workers don't want to have to keep applying pressure.

“We’re working in a dangerous environment," Fouts said. "We want a safe environment. We want an adequate amount of workers. We all want to make it home at night.”

The membership said Evergy cares more about shareholders and executives than customers and workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhLUG_0hR7UNPs00

“When I started around eight years ago, we had about 35 guys. We’re down to 18 now. Nothing has changed. We still do the same amount of stuff,” said Cory Busey, a powerhouse electrician at Jeffrey Energy Center.

Busey said Jeffrey Energy Center are working extra hours and can’t keep up on maintenance. He said it’s disappointing because they’re losing satisfaction in their jobs.

“They like to talk 'work-life balance,' but it’s really hard to have that,” Busey said.

How will Evergy reach an agreement with their employees?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvMTN_0hR7UNPs00

Evergy released a statement Monday afternoon, saying it is committed to continuing offering a compelling salary and benefits package while managing costs to keep customer rates affordable and competitive.

"We have reached agreement with IBEW Local 304/1523 on multiple items over the past few months and will continue our dialogue in order to reach agreements that are balanced and equitable," said the statement. "Since July of 2021, IBEW Local 304/1523 employees have received a 6% increase to their negotiated wages. The compensation of employees is among costs that impact the prices our customers pay, so we must balance interests carefully."

The union, in a statement released Monday, said Evergy doesn't have metrics to gauge remote worker productivity, despite many nonunion workers and management working from home for the past two years.

Keishera Lately is a business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Evergy union workers say they're paid less than Missouri peers and point to safety concerns

The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

