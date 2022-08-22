From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 24, 2022, John W. Stevens, age 68, of Tower Hill, Illinois was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Possession With Intent to Deliver between 4 and 15 grams of Methamphetamine with a Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Chemical conviction. The offense is a Class 1 Felony with a sentencing range of 4 to 30 years in prison.

TOWER HILL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO