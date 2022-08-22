ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Washington Examiner

Businesses bite back: Newsom’s COVID mandates suffer triple court defeats

California courts dealt a blow this month against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates, which forced businesses to close and cleaned out churches for more than a year. It’s been two years since Newsom locked down America’s leading economic powerhouse with a strict disaster declaration that slowed commerce and prompted a pandemic exodus. A trio of rulings show that businesses are starting to see justice in the courts for alleged misery they say was unjustly imposed.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy