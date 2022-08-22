ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Pair charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Two people in Fayette County are each facing more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty after deputies discovered numerous dogs in horrible living conditions. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Bluefield, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Bluefield, WV
City
Washington, WV
City
Man, WV
WVNS

More details on bomb threat in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Monday morning, August 22, 2022, local and state police along with their bomb squad division responded to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in Courthouse in Bluefield, West Virginia where there were reports of an explosive device near the building. Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department gave more detail on […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Former Sophia Fire Chief rejects plea deal for embezzlement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The former chief of Sophia City Fire Department rejected a plea deal in an embezzlement case. Earlier today, August 24, 2022, Kenneth Churning, the former Sophia City Fire Chief, was accused of allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from his department. The theft took place while he was Chief, from 2017 to […]
SOPHIA, WV
WVNS

Identity of attempted bombing suspect confirmed

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The identity of the man involved in an attempted bombing in Bluefield this week was confirmed. Monday, August 22, 2022 a bomb threat was made in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield Police Department received the call at 8:46 A.M. and responded to it by 8:49 A.M. Marshal Security at […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Metro News

Justice responds after another tour of flood damage in what he calls “tough summer”

CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice described that last three months Tuesday as a “tough summer” when it comes to flooding in the Mountain State. “It just won’t stop raining,” Justice said after touring parts of eastern Kanawha County hit last week by a flash flood that stretched from Campbells Creek in Kanawha County to Gauley Bridge in Fayette County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Person
James Dean
WVNT-TV

WVSP schedules DUI checkpoint in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A DUI checkpoint will be set up by the West Virginia State Police in McDowell County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The checkpoint will operate from 6 PM to Midnight in front of the WVSP Welch Detachment along US Route 52 in Welch. Alternate traffic routes will be accessible through Route 16, Route 103, and Mt. View School Road.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Woman originally reported missing in Raleigh County found safe

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle E. Kelly, of Raleigh County was found safe. The Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone in the public for their assistance in locating Michelle Kelly. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
CHARLESTON, WV
#Explosives#Police#The Westminister Church
WDTV

More than 170,000 attend State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - By the time the State Fair of West Virginia wrapped up on Sunday, Aug. 20, more than 170,000 people had attended the fair. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended up having one of the best fairs we’ve ever had,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “The number of people that came through the gates aside, the true success can be seen in the community and economic impact of this event.”
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Bluefield Police continues heightened security at Beaver-Graham game

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Recent events have sparked questions about the security of this week’s Beaver-Graham game. Over 10,000 spectators both local and out of state come to enjoy a football game between the two Virginias. Chief Dennis Dillow with the Bluefield Police Department said his department will make sure everyone has an enjoyable and safe time. […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
wvpublic.org

New Trail Offers Quick Hike Just Off I-77

Southern West Virginia has new hiking trails located just minutes off of Interstate 77. The trailhead to the Gardner Center's hiking trails is located less than a mile off of exit 14, or the Athens exit, just behind the former U.S. Forestry Service Building. The building currently houses the Mercer...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Recreational climbing attraction could be coming to Beaver

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new Raleigh County climbing attraction could be coming to the Beaver area in the future as indicated during Tuesday’s assembly of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Commission. The endeavor, if it could even be regarded as such at this stage, is...
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
MOUNT HOPE, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 17 – 23

Summers County, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for August 17 - 23. Marriages Trevor Anthony Anderson to Lindsey Morgan Ward; Lloyd Allen Dick to Clara Faye Franco; Meghan Noel Wheeler to Hannah Lea Ryan. Fiduciaries Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrator of the Randall Scott Ballard estate; William T Humphrey, Administrator of the Martha Suzanne Humphrey estate; Wilfred E Adkins and Vincent H Adkins, Co-Administrators of the Erie W Adkins estate; Corey A Bennett, Administrator of the Jo Elaine Bennett estate; Jason Clowers, Administrator of the Sue Ann Gilber estate; Linda K Turner, Administrator of the Ruth G Stanley estate; Ronielle R Cole, Administrator of the Bonnie Ruth Bennett estate. Land Transfers Iris...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV

