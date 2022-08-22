Read full article on original website
West Virginia Turnpike Reopened
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
Pair charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Two people in Fayette County are each facing more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty after deputies discovered numerous dogs in horrible living conditions. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding...
More details on bomb threat in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Monday morning, August 22, 2022, local and state police along with their bomb squad division responded to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in Courthouse in Bluefield, West Virginia where there were reports of an explosive device near the building. Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department gave more detail on […]
Former Sophia Fire Chief rejects plea deal for embezzlement
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The former chief of Sophia City Fire Department rejected a plea deal in an embezzlement case. Earlier today, August 24, 2022, Kenneth Churning, the former Sophia City Fire Chief, was accused of allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from his department. The theft took place while he was Chief, from 2017 to […]
Identity of attempted bombing suspect confirmed
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The identity of the man involved in an attempted bombing in Bluefield this week was confirmed. Monday, August 22, 2022 a bomb threat was made in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield Police Department received the call at 8:46 A.M. and responded to it by 8:49 A.M. Marshal Security at […]
Justice responds after another tour of flood damage in what he calls “tough summer”
CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice described that last three months Tuesday as a “tough summer” when it comes to flooding in the Mountain State. “It just won’t stop raining,” Justice said after touring parts of eastern Kanawha County hit last week by a flash flood that stretched from Campbells Creek in Kanawha County to Gauley Bridge in Fayette County.
Plea deal off the table as former fire chief prepares to see trial for six-figure embezzlement charge
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Former Chief of the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department, Kenneth Churning, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday in relation to embezzlement charges on which he was indicted in March of last year. The rejection of the deal will ensure that Churning sees trial for the charges...
WVSP schedules DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A DUI checkpoint will be set up by the West Virginia State Police in McDowell County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The checkpoint will operate from 6 PM to Midnight in front of the WVSP Welch Detachment along US Route 52 in Welch. Alternate traffic routes will be accessible through Route 16, Route 103, and Mt. View School Road.
Woman originally reported missing in Raleigh County found safe
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle E. Kelly, of Raleigh County was found safe. The Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone in the public for their assistance in locating Michelle Kelly. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for...
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
More than 170,000 attend State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - By the time the State Fair of West Virginia wrapped up on Sunday, Aug. 20, more than 170,000 people had attended the fair. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended up having one of the best fairs we’ve ever had,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “The number of people that came through the gates aside, the true success can be seen in the community and economic impact of this event.”
Bluefield Police continues heightened security at Beaver-Graham game
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Recent events have sparked questions about the security of this week’s Beaver-Graham game. Over 10,000 spectators both local and out of state come to enjoy a football game between the two Virginias. Chief Dennis Dillow with the Bluefield Police Department said his department will make sure everyone has an enjoyable and safe time. […]
City of Princeton Announces Speed Limit Change on South Wickham Ave. from 30 to 25
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Princeton’s City Manager, Mike Webb, recently instructed the City’s Public Works Department to replace the two 30 miles per hour signs on South Wickham with 25 miles per hour signage. This change was also approved by the Princeton Police Department. It will impact...
New Trail Offers Quick Hike Just Off I-77
Southern West Virginia has new hiking trails located just minutes off of Interstate 77. The trailhead to the Gardner Center's hiking trails is located less than a mile off of exit 14, or the Athens exit, just behind the former U.S. Forestry Service Building. The building currently houses the Mercer...
West Virginia Parkways Authority to expedite bridge deck replacement on Turnpike bridge
CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on an Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The bridge deck replacement, at milepost 51.53 northbound, is expected to be completed by Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Recreational climbing attraction could be coming to Beaver
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new Raleigh County climbing attraction could be coming to the Beaver area in the future as indicated during Tuesday’s assembly of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Commission. The endeavor, if it could even be regarded as such at this stage, is...
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 17 – 23
Summers County, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for August 17 - 23. Marriages Trevor Anthony Anderson to Lindsey Morgan Ward; Lloyd Allen Dick to Clara Faye Franco; Meghan Noel Wheeler to Hannah Lea Ryan. Fiduciaries Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrator of the Randall Scott Ballard estate; William T Humphrey, Administrator of the Martha Suzanne Humphrey estate; Wilfred E Adkins and Vincent H Adkins, Co-Administrators of the Erie W Adkins estate; Corey A Bennett, Administrator of the Jo Elaine Bennett estate; Jason Clowers, Administrator of the Sue Ann Gilber estate; Linda K Turner, Administrator of the Ruth G Stanley estate; Ronielle R Cole, Administrator of the Bonnie Ruth Bennett estate. Land Transfers Iris...
