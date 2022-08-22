ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway expansion project completed

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-million dollar highway expansion project is complete. It’s one that now officially links the Port of Savannah to Interstate 16 via the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The parkway now stretches 12 and a half miles south through Chatham County’s western edge all the from...
Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
Public information meeting Sept. 15 on I-95 widening project

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Aug. 24, 2022) -- A public information meeting for the I-95 widening project will be held on Sept. 15 in Hardeeville. Learn about options for potential improvements to the I-95 corridor from the Georgia border to US 278, meet the SCDOT project team -- and provide your input!
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
Tybee votes to extend short-term rental moratorium

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council has voted to extend the short-term rental moratorium. According to the assistant city manager, the moratorium has been extended to Oct. 31 by a vote of 3-2 with council member Jay Burke recusing. Last week, Mayor sessions said there will be...
County officials taken to task after camp limited to kids of county employees

Beaufort County officials are under fire for a decision to make a pilot summer camp program only available to the children of county employees, including the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and the county’s elected officials. Further, a memo issued by the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation gave...
Public Facilities Committee Votes to Expand Sea Island Parkway to Four Lanes With a Landscaped Median

Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” said Jared Fralix, the Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure. “We will develop a well-thought-out plan to move our Lady’s Island Projects forward.”
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old found

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to The Chatham Emergency Management Agency Briana Cormier has been found. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old. Briana Cormier, 8, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday walking west on Wheaton Street. Cormier is...
Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
Joe Cunningham hits the campaign trail in Beaufort County

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The man who hopes to become the next governor of South Carolina reached out to voters across Beaufort and Jasper County Wednesday. Joe Cunningham also shared the stage with his recently announced running mate, Tally Casey. Cunningham says it’s time for a change. Throughout his stops in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Sun […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

