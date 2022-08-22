Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway expansion project completed
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-million dollar highway expansion project is complete. It’s one that now officially links the Port of Savannah to Interstate 16 via the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The parkway now stretches 12 and a half miles south through Chatham County’s western edge all the from...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
cityofbeaufort.org
Public information meeting Sept. 15 on I-95 widening project
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Aug. 24, 2022) -- A public information meeting for the I-95 widening project will be held on Sept. 15 in Hardeeville. Learn about options for potential improvements to the I-95 corridor from the Georgia border to US 278, meet the SCDOT project team -- and provide your input!
wtoc.com
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
Beaufort school system wants to keep evicted children enrolled in school
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School System wants to make sure children of families who are being evicted from a Hilton Head housing development can stay enrolled in school. District leaders said the students who currently live at Chimney Cove apartments will be covered under a federal law that provides schooling […]
WJCL
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
wtoc.com
Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council providing suicide prevention resources, free dental cleanings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help with a mental health crisis – all you have to do is dial 988 to get help anytime of the day, any day of the week. The new nation-wide phone number launched about one month ago. They have hired more workers...
WTGS
Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
wtoc.com
Suspect in weekend shooting on Hilton Head Island turns himself in
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has turned himself in after a shooting on Hilton Head Island over the weekend. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:45 p.m. on August 19th, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Wendy’s on 2 Nature’s Way.
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
Beaufort County committee approves plan to expand part of Highway 278 corridor without Town approval
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Highway 278 corridor expansion project may end up in two parts. That’s after a Beaufort County committee approved a resolution to start the building process now, without the approval of the Town of Hilton Head. The Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to narrow the scope of the $290 million […]
wtoc.com
State transportation leader gives update on Bryan Co. Megasite, I-16 interchange projects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Ann Purcell was just re-elected as the Secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia, and Tuesday, she made a presentation to the Rotary Club of Savannah South, detailing projects that GDOT is working on in the area. With all the new development going...
wtoc.com
Tybee votes to extend short-term rental moratorium
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council has voted to extend the short-term rental moratorium. According to the assistant city manager, the moratorium has been extended to Oct. 31 by a vote of 3-2 with council member Jay Burke recusing. Last week, Mayor sessions said there will be...
yourislandnews.com
County officials taken to task after camp limited to kids of county employees
Beaufort County officials are under fire for a decision to make a pilot summer camp program only available to the children of county employees, including the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and the county’s elected officials. Further, a memo issued by the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation gave...
beaufortcountysc.gov
Public Facilities Committee Votes to Expand Sea Island Parkway to Four Lanes With a Landscaped Median
Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” said Jared Fralix, the Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure. “We will develop a well-thought-out plan to move our Lady’s Island Projects forward.”
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council to consider resolutions to increase housing, services for the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening Thursday, Savannah City Council is considering several agenda items that aim to help those without shelter in the City during their regular meeting. City Council set aside $7 million in this year’s budget to go into the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund, and at the meeting,...
connectsavannah.com
City: Kessler meeting terms of $43 million Plant Riverside bonding agreement
So far, so good. About six years after the Savannah City Council approved a controversial $43 million bonding agreement for the Plant Riverside project, the Kessler Collection is meeting the terms of the deal, according to city officials. Kessler has paid interest on the bonds since 2019, amounting to a...
wtoc.com
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old found
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to The Chatham Emergency Management Agency Briana Cormier has been found. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old. Briana Cormier, 8, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday walking west on Wheaton Street. Cormier is...
Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
Joe Cunningham hits the campaign trail in Beaufort County
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The man who hopes to become the next governor of South Carolina reached out to voters across Beaufort and Jasper County Wednesday. Joe Cunningham also shared the stage with his recently announced running mate, Tally Casey. Cunningham says it’s time for a change. Throughout his stops in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Sun […]
