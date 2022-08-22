Read full article on original website
NME
London Grammar cover Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour
London Grammar have covered Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour. The band took to Instagram to share their acoustic cover of Coldplay’s ‘Don’t Panic’ along with a message thanking the band for asking them to support them on tour recently. “Beautiful world,...
NME
Arctic Monkeys announce their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’
Arctic Monkeys have announced their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘The Car’ – find all the details below. The Sheffield band will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. ‘The Car’ was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
NME
Mick Jagger pays fresh tribute to Charlie Watts on first anniversary of his death
Mick Jagger has paid fresh tribute to his late bandmate Charlie Watts on the first anniversary of his death. Watts died at the age of 80 on August 24, 2021, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond. The Rolling Stones have since returned to the stage, with Steve Jordan stepping in as the band’s new touring drummer.
NME
Snoop Dogg launches new animated children’s series ‘Doggyland’
Snoop Dogg has launched a new animated children’s TV series called Doggyland. The show, formally titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, is available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. It sees Snoop partnering with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry, and singer-songwriter October London.
NME
Man claiming to voice FN Meka, controversial AI rapper dropped by Capitol Records, says label “used me… then ghosted me”
An Atlanta-based rapper has alleged that he is the voice behind AI star FN Meka and in turn has accused Capitol Records of ghosting him after he was promised equity in the label. Kyle The Hooligan has posted notes and videos in which he claims that the Universal-owned label have...
NME
Jamie Campbell Bower: “For a long time, I was afraid of the darkness in me, and I would run from it”
This summer, the most recognisable person on TV doesn’t actually have a face. With his deep, booming voice and hideous skinless body, Stranger Things’ biggest baddie Vecna has dominated conversation and propelled the man beneath his suit to new levels of fame. Luckily, Jamie Campbell Bower is taking...
NME
Muse’s Matt Bellamy on seeing Rage Against the Machine’s reunion shows: “Tom Morello waved at me”
Muse frontman and longtime Rage Against the Machine fan Matt Bellamy has described an experience at one of the band’s recent reunion shows in which his inner fanboy jumped out. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during a recent interview about Muse’s new album, ‘Will of the People’, Bellamy...
NME
Harry Styles announces new 2023 UK/European ‘Love On Tour’ dates
Harry Styles has extended his ‘Love On Tour’ into 2023, adding new UK and European gigs with Wet Leg – see the full list of gigs below, and find tickets here. The singer is currently on tour behind third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, and playing multi-night residencies across North America. Tonight (February 26), he plays the fourth of 15 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Polygon
Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals
Sonic the Hedgehog’s next 3D game — pitched by Sega and Sonic Team as an “open-zone” platforming adventure — is coming this November. At Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers revealed that release date: Nov. 8, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Supports Sustainable Fashion in Borrowed Designer Dress & Glittery Golden Goose Sneakers
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, urged her fans to consume fashion renewably on her Instagram on Aug. 24. The 19-year-old eco-activist teamed up with Annie’s Ibiza, a vintage designer rental, and wrote a lengthy message about the importance of sustainable shopping. A snippet of the post’s caption describing her love of the green fashion practice reads, “Personally, I love exploring my style and it’s a great way to practice sustainable fashion while incorporating new pieces.” The fashionista borrowed looks from a handful of impressive designers, styling and taking photos of the full ensembles for her followers....
NME
Five things to get excited about for Notting Hill Carnival 2022
It’s back: west London’s superior outdoor bash is coming back to the streets of Notting Hill, three years after its IRL hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. For British people of Caribbean heritage, Notting Hill carnival is the Mecca of the whole culture. With the rich history of west London’s Caribbean community coming together after monstrous attacks from Teddy Boys and other racist groups in the past, Notting Hill Carnival highlights our story. And now it is a pop cultural phenomenon. Let NME’s resident Carnival fanatic tell you where to go for this year’s comeback.
NME
Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’
Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
NME
Ed Sheeran has designed and modelled Ipswich Town’s new third kit for 2022/23 season
Ed Sheeran has designed and modelled the new third kit of his hometown football club, Ipswich Town. Last summer, the pop star announced that he was set to sponsor the club’s kit, with the front of the shirt adorned with promotion for his ‘+ – = ÷ x tour’.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne claims Eric Clapton took issue with a lyric mentioning Jesus in upcoming collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that Eric Clapton took umbrage with a religious lyric in ‘One Of Those Days’, a forthcoming collaborative single between the two. Osbourne discussed the song in a new interview with Classic Rock to promote his upcoming 13th solo album, ‘Patient Number 9’. The song features the lyric, “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus.” Osbourne said that he believes the line will “cause shit”, and used the reaction of Clapton – who is a born-again Christian – as proof.
NME
How to watch Nintendo’s Treehouse Live presentation
A Nintendo Treehouse Live is taking place tonight (August 25), and it’s focusing on competitive shooter Splatoon 3 and fantasy role-playing game Harvestella – here’s how to watch it. Treehouse Live events differ from a traditional Nintendo Direct as they dive into a smaller handful of games...
NME
Muse share horror film-inspired video for ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’
Muse have shared the official music video for their latest single ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Devon trio’s ninth studio album ‘Will Of The People’, which came out today (August 26).
NME
Sam Smith and Kim Petras announce collaborative new single ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have announced a collaborative new single called ‘Unholy’. As The Line Of Best Fit notes, both artists had recently shared preview clips of the forthcoming song on their respective TikTok profiles. One brief video saw the pair busting moves in what appeared to be a recording studio.
NME
Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”
Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME
Watch Arlo Parks cover Julia Jacklin’s ‘Good Guy’
Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Good Guy’ for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. Parks’ take on Jacklin’s 2019 ‘Crushing’ cut – filmed while she was in the country for a tour that included Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival – stays relatively faithful to the original, filling it out with warm synths.
