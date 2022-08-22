ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

London Grammar cover Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour

London Grammar have covered Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour. The band took to Instagram to share their acoustic cover of Coldplay’s ‘Don’t Panic’ along with a message thanking the band for asking them to support them on tour recently. “Beautiful world,...
MUSIC
NME

Arctic Monkeys announce their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’

Arctic Monkeys have announced their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘The Car’ – find all the details below. The Sheffield band will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. ‘The Car’ was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley...
MUSIC
NME

Mick Jagger pays fresh tribute to Charlie Watts on first anniversary of his death

Mick Jagger has paid fresh tribute to his late bandmate Charlie Watts on the first anniversary of his death. Watts died at the age of 80 on August 24, 2021, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond. The Rolling Stones have since returned to the stage, with Steve Jordan stepping in as the band’s new touring drummer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Free Downloads#Flume#Nme#Australian
NME

Snoop Dogg launches new animated children’s series ‘Doggyland’

Snoop Dogg has launched a new animated children’s TV series called Doggyland. The show, formally titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, is available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. It sees Snoop partnering with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry, and singer-songwriter October London.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Harry Styles announces new 2023 UK/European ‘Love On Tour’ dates

Harry Styles has extended his ‘Love On Tour’ into 2023, adding new UK and European gigs with Wet Leg – see the full list of gigs below, and find tickets here. The singer is currently on tour behind third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, and playing multi-night residencies across North America. Tonight (February 26), he plays the fourth of 15 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
MUSIC
Polygon

Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals

Sonic the Hedgehog’s next 3D game — pitched by Sega and Sonic Team as an “open-zone” platforming adventure — is coming this November. At Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers revealed that release date: Nov. 8, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Supports Sustainable Fashion in Borrowed Designer Dress & Glittery Golden Goose Sneakers

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, urged her fans to consume fashion renewably on her Instagram on Aug. 24. The 19-year-old eco-activist teamed up with Annie’s Ibiza, a vintage designer rental, and wrote a lengthy message about the importance of sustainable shopping. A snippet of the post’s caption describing her love of the green fashion practice reads, “Personally, I love exploring my style and it’s a great way to practice sustainable fashion while incorporating new pieces.” The fashionista borrowed looks from a handful of impressive designers, styling and taking photos of the full ensembles for her followers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

Five things to get excited about for Notting Hill Carnival 2022

It’s back: west London’s superior outdoor bash is coming back to the streets of Notting Hill, three years after its IRL hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. For British people of Caribbean heritage, Notting Hill carnival is the Mecca of the whole culture. With the rich history of west London’s Caribbean community coming together after monstrous attacks from Teddy Boys and other racist groups in the past, Notting Hill Carnival highlights our story. And now it is a pop cultural phenomenon. Let NME’s resident Carnival fanatic tell you where to go for this year’s comeback.
CELEBRATIONS
NME

Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’

Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne claims Eric Clapton took issue with a lyric mentioning Jesus in upcoming collaboration

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that Eric Clapton took umbrage with a religious lyric in ‘One Of Those Days’, a forthcoming collaborative single between the two. Osbourne discussed the song in a new interview with Classic Rock to promote his upcoming 13th solo album, ‘Patient Number 9’. The song features the lyric, “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus.” Osbourne said that he believes the line will “cause shit”, and used the reaction of Clapton – who is a born-again Christian – as proof.
MUSIC
NME

How to watch Nintendo’s Treehouse Live presentation

A Nintendo Treehouse Live is taking place tonight (August 25), and it’s focusing on competitive shooter Splatoon 3 and fantasy role-playing game Harvestella – here’s how to watch it. Treehouse Live events differ from a traditional Nintendo Direct as they dive into a smaller handful of games...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”

Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
MUSIC
NME

Watch Arlo Parks cover Julia Jacklin’s ‘Good Guy’

Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Good Guy’ for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. Parks’ take on Jacklin’s 2019 ‘Crushing’ cut – filmed while she was in the country for a tour that included Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival – stays relatively faithful to the original, filling it out with warm synths.
MUSIC

