Summit County, UT

Park Record

Park City School District ceases construction on Kearns Boulevard campus

The Park City School District late last week ceased work on two construction projects on Kearns Boulevard, a decision that came nearly one month after a separate stop work order was issued at another academic building by Summit County officials. Utah State School Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Sydnee Dickson...
PARK CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead

OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
EDEN, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council meeting features light agenda

It’s a light agenda for the county council this week. The council will hear a presentation from Park City Hospital and also consider a resolution outlining criteria required for spending the $50 million in open space bond money voters approved last November. County Manager Janna Young will also present...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KPCW

Heber residents can weigh in on downtown trail, affordable housing plan

The Heber City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday, where it will focus on how to promote affordable housing and moving a downtown trail route. The city’s revisiting its moderate income housing plan at the requirement of the state legislature. Residents are invited to weigh in on an updated action plan at the meeting.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Murray haunted house closed over code dispute

MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
MURRAY, UT
KPCW

School bells chime for North Summit School District students

Wednesday is opening day for the North Summit School District in Coalville. School officials reported busy students and a few new district-wide programs. North Summit School District Superintendent Jerre Holmes said the students and staff are in go mode on their first full day of school. Despite teacher shortages, he feels fortunate that all North Summit positions are in place and that the district's schools are fully staffed.
COALVILLE, UT
KPCW

Park City Elks Club honors first responders

The Park City Elks Lodge on Saturday celebrated the 20th year of its First Responders awards. The honors were given before a crowd of police officers, firefighters and EMTs gathered at the Miners Hospital in City Park. The honorees were applauded for their dedication to both team members and the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park City, UT
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

