Snyderville Basin Planning Commission gives Park City School District a permit for Jeremy Ranch work
On July 20 Summit County issued a stop work order at the elementary school because the Park City School District didn’t have a conditional use permit, also called a CUP. With the planning commission’s approval, the construction can now resume. Expansion plans for the school include new classrooms...
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission sends affordable housing plan to county council
The housing plan requires the county to report to the state what strategies it will use to create affordable housing. In exchange, Summit County will receive state funding for a variety of projects, including transportation. The housing plan is a new requirement for the county that came out of the...
Park Record
Park City School District ceases construction on Kearns Boulevard campus
The Park City School District late last week ceased work on two construction projects on Kearns Boulevard, a decision that came nearly one month after a separate stop work order was issued at another academic building by Summit County officials. Utah State School Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Sydnee Dickson...
Herald-Journal
Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead
OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
Summit County Council meeting features light agenda
It’s a light agenda for the county council this week. The council will hear a presentation from Park City Hospital and also consider a resolution outlining criteria required for spending the $50 million in open space bond money voters approved last November. County Manager Janna Young will also present...
A $1 million matching grant hopes to "jumpstart" affordable housing in Park City
Mountainlands Community Housing, the Park City Board of Realtors and Park City Community Foundation have partnered and are hosting a party to raise money for local affordable housing projects. That housing fund got a big boost on Tuesday. A matching grant for $1 million was announced at Tuesday’s Park City...
Gephardt Daily
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
Beano Solomon named as Park City Rotary Club Volunteer Citizen of the Year
The Park City Rotary Club on Tuesday honored local activist and philanthropist Beano Solomon, naming her as their Volunteer Citizen of the Year. The Volunteer Citizen Award is named for the late John C. Green, who served as Park City's mayor from 1978 to 1986. Beano Solomon came to Park...
buildingsaltlake.com
Builders working to replace a gas station with six homes in the Avenues
A former gas station will be replaced by six homes under a project that recently broke ground in the Lower Avenues. The project will bring six three-bedroom, single-family attached homes to 860 E. 3rd Ave in an infill development in the Lower Avenues. The project represents both a contrast from...
Park City Rotary Club names Dar Hendrickson as this year's Professional Citizen of the Year
The Park City Rotary Club Tuesday gave its Professional Citizen of the Year Award to Duane “Dar” Hendrickson, a long-time ski coach for the youngsters enrolled in the fabled Devo Program of the Park City Ski Team. The Professional Citizen Award is named after the late Linda Singer-Berrett...
KSLTV
Tooele Co. town issues boil order, plans emergency meeting to discuss replacing water system
STOCKTON, Utah — Residents in the town of Stockton have been told to boil their water until further notice due to possible contamination from the Jacob City Fire burn scar. Mayor Nando Meli said the town had been using its emergency well for water since the fire burned areas upstream from its water treatment plant intake.
Heber residents can weigh in on downtown trail, affordable housing plan
The Heber City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday, where it will focus on how to promote affordable housing and moving a downtown trail route. The city’s revisiting its moderate income housing plan at the requirement of the state legislature. Residents are invited to weigh in on an updated action plan at the meeting.
More Park City school construction projects on hold until state issues go-ahead
School construction within Park City limits is governed by both the city and the state. The Utah State Board of Education, or USBE, issues what are called project numbers before school districts can begin construction work. Demolition started at Park City High School at the beginning of July – without...
KSLTV
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute
MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
Even with Utah support, teachers still turn to donations and out-of-pocket cash for supplies
Educators often reach into their own wallets to buy school supplies because it’s the easiest way to get the things they need for their classrooms. Other teachers spend hours trying to get donations. In Utah, public school teachers receive some money from the Legislature to buy school supplies. The...
School bells chime for North Summit School District students
Wednesday is opening day for the North Summit School District in Coalville. School officials reported busy students and a few new district-wide programs. North Summit School District Superintendent Jerre Holmes said the students and staff are in go mode on their first full day of school. Despite teacher shortages, he feels fortunate that all North Summit positions are in place and that the district's schools are fully staffed.
Park City Elks Club honors first responders
The Park City Elks Lodge on Saturday celebrated the 20th year of its First Responders awards. The honors were given before a crowd of police officers, firefighters and EMTs gathered at the Miners Hospital in City Park. The honorees were applauded for their dedication to both team members and the...
How secretive meetings led to firing of an entire school board tied to polygamy
Transparency issues related to public meetings prompted Utah to remove the entire board at Vanguard Academy, a school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group.
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
