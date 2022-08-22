Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Man beaten up by group of bikers on Venetian Causeway intersection as his son watches
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive home from a baseball game came to a violent stop on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach when a father said he was beaten up repeatedly by a group of bicyclists while his 8-year-old son watched in terror from inside the family’s SUV.
WSVN-TV
Final salute for fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry; funeral held at LoanDepot Park
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida officials said their final goodbye to a Miami-Dade Police officer. Law enforcement carried the casket of 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry, also known as Echy, into LoanDepot park, Wednesday morning. A final salute was given to the fallen officer, whose casket was draped with the American flag.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Dania Beach; 1 hospitalized
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Dania Beach sent one person to the hospital. The incident occurred on the 30th block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, around 1 a.m., Friday. A man was bleeding when law enforcement arrived at the scene. Throughout the morning, detectives investigated as they searched...
WSVN-TV
No bond for man who stabbed two MDPD officers in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of stabbing two Miami-Dade Police officers will remain behind bars. It happened when police responded to a call regarding a homeless man acting erratically at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Sylvester Thomas. He’s charged with...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy arrested for grand theft
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
WSVN-TV
Gathering held for 5 young victims of 826 crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tribute will be held for a group of teens whose lives were cut short because of a man police have called a reckless driver. On Tuesday evening, family and friends of the victims were seen at the Hammocks Community Park as a memorial was placed in their honor.
Click10.com
Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
WSVN-TV
Elderly man airlifted, subject in custody after shooting in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Hialeah neighborhood in broad daylight, sending an elderly man to the hospital and leading police to take a man into custody. Hialeah Police and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near East Sixth Avenue and Hialeah Drive, at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri found not guilty in 2019 rough arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors have found former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri not guilty of using excessive force during a rough arrest in 2019. 7News cameras captured Barbieri as he broke down in tears as the verdict was read in a Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police
A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said. Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of stabbing 2 MDPD officers in NW Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, stabbed two Miami-Dade Police officers who responded to a Northwest Miami-Dade home, sending them to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police said the officers were both stabbed inside a house along the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street, just...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Special Victims Unit searching for missing elderly man from Flagami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 81-year-old man. Roberto Jose Quintairos went missing from the Flagami area around 11 a.m., Tuesday. He is bald, has black eyes, stands at five feet and four...
WSVN-TV
Residents of RV community reach settlement after being forced out in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida RV park who were told to move out of their homes will, in a matter of months, need to find somewhere else to go after reaching a settlement with the landowners. “If you have to move out, and it’s been...
WSVN-TV
MDPD investigation continues after man stabs 2 police officers
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was gathered outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital after two officers were injured in the line of duty. Miami-Dade Police said this incident happened in the 300th block of Northwest 157th Street around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to an...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in South Florida
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a train in South Florida on Wednesday morning.
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into building in Miami, no injuries
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Miami. It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and First Street, Thursday morning. No one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt in the wreck. The vehicle plowed into the building, which caused heavy damage. Traffic...
NBC Miami
Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police
A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
NBC Miami
Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash
Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
WSVN-TV
20 beagle puppies rescued from Virginia breeders arrive in South Florida to be adopted
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A second group of beagle puppies has arrived in South Florida in search of forever homes after they were rescued from inhumane conditions in Virginia. 7News cameras captured the 10-month-old puppies hours after they made the 15-hour trip, early Thursday morning. The 20 dogs are...
WSVN-TV
2 police officers transported to hospital after responding to armed man
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was gathered outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital after two officers were injured in the line of duty. Miami-Dade Police said this incident happened in the area of 300 Northwest 157th Street around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Police responded to an armed adult...
