Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Border Patrol unit crashes near Laredo Bridge
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, August 25, a Border Patrol unit crashed right next to International Bridge #1. According to city of Laredo officials, the crash happened at around 5 a.m. while the Border Patrol unit was assisting in a chase. The officer allegedly lost control and crashed into a guardrail at the intersection of Water Street and Salinas Street. No injuries were reported. Fortunately, there were no pedestrians crossing at the time.
kgns.tv
Cotulla Border Patrol Station concerns addressed
COTULLA, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of speculations and rumors, the Border Patrol Laredo Sector says the Cotulla Border Patrol station is not closing down. The sector said they will continue assessing and aligning all available resources to meet the operational demands which include care of the in-custody populations at their facilities, facilitation of travel, and trade through their checkpoints.
kgns.tv
WBCA names 2023 Parade Marshals
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They are about to celebrate 200 years and now they will ride tall and be a part of the 2023 WBCA Festivities. For two centuries, the Texas Rangers has gone strong investigating the state’s most violet crimes. They are one of the world’s oldest and...
kgns.tv
Architect chosen for Binational Park Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many eyes have been set on the Gateway City for months worldwide with the talk of the Binational Park. Even though the project is in the beginning stages it’s trying to gain momentum to benefit both sister cities. The Rio Grande divides Laredo and Nuevo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold splash bash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The end of the summer season is near, and the city wants you to cool off with a splash bash!. The Laredo Parks and Rec. Department aquatics division is hosting a pool party at the San Miguel Pool. It will take place from 5 p.m. to...
kgns.tv
Litter left by migrant crossings ends up in Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While law enforcement in Laredo continues to see a rise in illegal border crossings, they are also noticing a lot of debris that gets left behind. Much of the trash and clothing that gets left behind eventually makes its way to parks in Laredo, something that is hard to miss by parkgoers like Sergio Rocha.
kgns.tv
Laredo Utilities Department to start water treatment chlorine conversion
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If your water smells like chlorine in the next several days, the City of Laredo says that it’s part of a regular treatment they will be conducting. The city announced that starting on Saturday and lasting about 30 days, they will use a regular water treatment known as free chlorine conversion.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agents arrest convicted felon
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents out of Hebbronville catch a possible dangerous felon. It happened when they came across a man walking through some ranchland off Highway 359 on Saturday. Record checks revealed Osvaldo Salvador de Alba Velasquez was in the U.S. illegally. He also had an extensive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer found on fire in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor-trail is found engulfed in flames overnight in south Laredo. The fire happened after midnight at the intersection of Maria Luisa Drive and Bob Bullock Loop which is near the UISD Student Activity Complex. Crews were able to put the fire out without injury. No...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo offers COVID-19 vaccine card replacements
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID Omicron booster shots might be available soon. The vaccines will be provided by Moderna and Pfizer. For anyone interested in getting one and who doesn’t have their vaccine card, it’s time to start looking for it. While some may have it, others don’t.
kgns.tv
Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation results in the confiscation of nearly $259,000 in cash. The incident happened on Monday at bridge two when a driver identified as Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28 was heading into Mexico. Villaseñor was found with cash hidden in the door panel along with two...
kgns.tv
Former city employee can be temporarily reinstated by judge
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of a ruling just made by the 4th Court of Appeals. A ruling made on Wednesday, August 24 says the 49th District Court Judge has the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while the employee’s wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold clean up event at Father McNaboe Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The school year may have just started but it’s never too early to get a start on those community service hours. As a result, the City of Laredo will be hosting a back-to-school clean up event at Father McNaboe Park. The clean-up is happening on...
cbp.gov
Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescued an individual from the Rio Grande
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties with the Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescued an individual attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally. The incident occurred on August 19, when agents were working their assigned duties witnessed a male individual attempting to make illegally...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police still on the lookout for man wanted for murder
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is still on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. 44-year-old Fabricio Perez has an active arrest warrant for murder. The case began on Thursday, August 18 when Laredo police officers responded to the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Texas Avenue where they found a deceased man inside a white car. Investigators determined this case was a murder and the suspect was identified as Fabricio Perez.
kgns.tv
A nightmare on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents who live in north Laredo might see some changes on the roads, but with the construction of new roads and bridges comes headaches for those living around the area. Pedro Sanchez is a mechanic who works eight hours and lives in the Mines Road area.
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office search property on HWY 359
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a property on Highway 359. On Friday morning at around 9 a.m. the Webb County Sheriff’s Office searched a home near Pueblo Nuevo and 359. Sheriff’s deputies and a SWAT team was seen on the property speaking with residents who live in...
kgns.tv
Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An elderly resident is getting some much-needed help from the community after she was found living in deplorable conditions. Josefina Inguanzo, 84, who lives alone on Juarez Avenue and Garcia Street was found living in a dilapidated home that was damaged from the ceiling and full of rubbish.
kgns.tv
LBJ holds remembrance ceremony for LCpl David Lee Espinoza
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday marks one year since Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza was killed during the evacuations in Afghanistan. His former high school LBJ held a short remembrance ceremony to honor the late hero. Espinoza graduated from LBJ and then joined the marine Corps after graduation. The program...
28-Year-Old Man Killed, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a severe tractor-trailer collision that claimed the life of one man and left another injured. The motor vehicle accident took place on Tuesday at around noon at the 8300 block of [..]
Comments / 1