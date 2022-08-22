ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Councilwoman to seek suspension of operations at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal

BALTIMORE – City council members held a second hearing Wednesday night to understand what led to the explosion at the CSX Transportation coal facility late last year. The explosion happened on Dec. 30, 2021, at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue. It shattered windows and damaged homes. Nobody was killed or injured. Wednesday was the first time CSX representatives were present at a hearing, said one Curtis Bay resident. CSX has operated out of Curtis Bay for 140 years, said Brian Hammock, the vice president of State Government Affairs for CSX. He said the explosion was caused by a building of methane on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Speed bumps, raised crosswalk to be installed on Avondale Road in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced the approval of a traffic safety project for Avondale Road, one of the busiest corridors in Carney. The project involves the construction of four standard speed bumps along the route from Joppa Road to the Baltimore Beltway overpass, and a brick raised crosswalk in the vicinity of Second Avenue.
CARNEY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Overturned truck causes closure of I-95 in both directions near Kingsville

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Department of Transportation says that Interstate 95 is shut down in both directions near Kingsville because of a collision. MDOT says the crash involves two vehicles. The Baltimore County Fire Department says that six people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to...
KINGSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gov. Hogan announces final approval of the Traffic Relief Plan after delay

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced final the approval of the Traffic Relief Plan for the Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays. This news comes after Gov. Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's initial announcement of...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County Public Schools warns of delays amid bus driver shortage

TOWSON, Md. — A school bus driver shortage remains an issue in Baltimore County, so the district is warning parents of potential delays. Baltimore County Public Schools' Office of Transportation transports more than 77,000 students twice each school day to and from campuses. Last school year, BCPS experienced delays on some bus routes due to a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bar owners on The Block say city has failed to uphold agreement

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Bar owners on Baltimore's notorious block of adult nightclubs fear the city has failed them. In April, the legislature required bar owners to submit a security plan to the city or risk being forced to shutdown at 10pm. In exchange, the Downtown Partnership and the City...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension

The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

