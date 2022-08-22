ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas Golden Knights waive single-game ticket fees for 24 hours

By Ana Gutierrez
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Until Tuesday morning, all single-game tickets for Vegas Golden Knights home games during the 2022-23 season at T-Mobile arena will be free of fees.

No fees will be included on purchases of all fixed seats at T-Mobile until 10 a.m. Tuesday, the team said.

The 24-hour promotion launched Monday at 10 a.m. In addition, full season-members are now able to buy up to four additional single-game tickets at their member price for any date during the 2022-23 campaign.

For information on full-season and partial memberships for this season, call 702-645-4259 or email tickets@vegasgoldenknights.com.

You can purchase single-game tickets through this link .

