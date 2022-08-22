ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Drier air to move back into the area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have stayed primarily dry throughout most of the day here in the Grand Valley. In our mountains, though, we continue to experience scattered thunderstorms and will taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. There is a chance that a brief scattered shower will pass over the Grand Valley, leading to midnight hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 60s, sitting under mostly cloudy skies for Grand Junction and Montrose. Conditions will start to dry out towards the early morning hours tomorrow.
You could win a 2008 Harley!

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita Monument High School Bands are holding a raffle fundraiser where the grand prize is a 2008 Harley Heritage Softail. The drawing will take place on October 6, 2022, during the halftime show at the home football game, taking place at the Ralph Stocker Stadium game.
Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle

One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
Final Fruita Food and Brews

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Western Colorado on Thursday. Activity will be scattered, so it won’t be all day rain for anyone. It’s also likely that some areas will stay dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. This evening will be...
Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction Now Along the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction is now open for business!. Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction provides the opportunity for anyone to try their shaved ice experience. The truck is fully equipped with lights, music, flavor options and even has a scented spray to help draw customers in with a beach vibe smell.
Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
Music in the Grapevines will wrap up at Two Rivers Winery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery will wrap up it’s summer season on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. This time, Stray Grass will take the stage with it’s “handcrafted acoustic Americana” styled music. It’ll take place on the lawn of...
Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
Update: I-70 is back open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
SWAT standoff results in two arrests

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has arrested two local men after a lengthy standoff. Carter Jennings, a 20-year-old Grand Junction resident, and Evan Stauter, an 18-year-old Clifton resident, were both arrested Thursday. Jennings was wanted for multiple warrants with bond set at $2,000. Stauter was wanted for attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m.. Two adult men were traveling eastbound on E Road when a rollover occurred. The...
Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
