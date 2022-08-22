Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Valley remembers former longtime high school basketball coach, player Dick Vidakovich
Family, friends and former players for longtime Roaring Fork Valley basketball coach Dick Vidakovich are taking some solace in knowing his recent death was following a day doing some of the things he loved most. Vidakovich, 67, died Aug. 12 when his vehicle went off a curve and down an...
Delta, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montrose High School football team will have a game with Delta High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
nbc11news.com
Drier air to move back into the area
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have stayed primarily dry throughout most of the day here in the Grand Valley. In our mountains, though, we continue to experience scattered thunderstorms and will taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. There is a chance that a brief scattered shower will pass over the Grand Valley, leading to midnight hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 60s, sitting under mostly cloudy skies for Grand Junction and Montrose. Conditions will start to dry out towards the early morning hours tomorrow.
nbc11news.com
You could win a 2008 Harley!
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita Monument High School Bands are holding a raffle fundraiser where the grand prize is a 2008 Harley Heritage Softail. The drawing will take place on October 6, 2022, during the halftime show at the home football game, taking place at the Ralph Stocker Stadium game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle
One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
nbc11news.com
Final Fruita Food and Brews
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
nbc11news.com
Showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Western Colorado on Thursday. Activity will be scattered, so it won’t be all day rain for anyone. It’s also likely that some areas will stay dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. This evening will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc11news.com
Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction Now Along the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction is now open for business!. Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction provides the opportunity for anyone to try their shaved ice experience. The truck is fully equipped with lights, music, flavor options and even has a scented spray to help draw customers in with a beach vibe smell.
KJCT8
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
nbc11news.com
Music in the Grapevines will wrap up at Two Rivers Winery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery will wrap up it’s summer season on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. This time, Stray Grass will take the stage with it’s “handcrafted acoustic Americana” styled music. It’ll take place on the lawn of...
nbc11news.com
Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KJCT8
Update: I-70 is back open
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
nbc11news.com
SWAT standoff results in two arrests
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has arrested two local men after a lengthy standoff. Carter Jennings, a 20-year-old Grand Junction resident, and Evan Stauter, an 18-year-old Clifton resident, were both arrested Thursday. Jennings was wanted for multiple warrants with bond set at $2,000. Stauter was wanted for attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.
nbc11news.com
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m.. Two adult men were traveling eastbound on E Road when a rollover occurred. The...
KJCT8
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as every other county clerk & recorder in the State of Colorado. In documents obtained by KJCT 8, Peters lists several demands. She asks the court to order...
KJCT8
Former Mesa Co Deputy Co Clerk expected to testify against indicted clerk Tina Peters
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A possible blow to indicted Mesa County Court Clerk Tina Peters’ defense. Peters is accused of election tampering. And Thursday afternoon, Belinda Knisely, a former deputy clerk is expected to cut a deal with prosecutors that will keep her out of prison in exchange for testifying against Peters and others in the case.
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest House on Market Has Million Dollar View
This home on Little Park Road in Grand Junction just went on the market earlier today. Take a look, and you'll find this house has a view money can't buy. This new listing in Grand Junction features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an unbelievable kitchen, and ample square footage. Just Out...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Case continued for Rifle resident accused of attacking off-duty corrections officer
A court case for a Rifle man accused of attacking a jogger in New Castle has been continued to October. Lonnie Nielsen, 40, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault and obstruction of a peace officer. His bond was set at $1 million. 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley...
Comments / 0