FOX Carolina
Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg district announces clear bag policy, weapon detectors for football games
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Seven announced new security measures for high school football games. Clear bags will be required at Spartanburg High School’s Vikings Stadium and Vikings Arena. Guests can bring a clear tote if it meets the size limit, a one-gallon clear bag, a seat cushion and a small clutch, wallet or purse.
FOX Carolina
Easley football led by young QB, experienced line
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday for Easley. “We’ve been working extremely hard.” Jordan Durrah, Easley head football coach, said. “Everyone’s going into this game really confident.” Eden Negrete, Easley offensive lineman, said. “We’re ready to go...
