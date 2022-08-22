Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Cypress Arrow Employee Attorney Issues Public Statement
On August 18, 2022, Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer were arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. These arrests were based on evidence of abuse by these two women of dogs in their care at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena, Louisiana. That evidence included hard-to-watch videos of animal abuse that had been released online several days prior. Those videos only show two short scenes of what went on at Cypress Arrow.
westcentralsbest.com
Alexandria Police Department Recovers Stolen Weapons
Alexandria, La - In a recent announcement made by the Alexandria Police Department, Chief Howard states that on April 28, 2022 Sr. Cpl. Mark Stroud received a call about a vehicle that had been parked in the parking garage of Cabrini Hospital for 3 to 4 months. Stroud located the vehicle and the registered owner was called and was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen. A tow truck was called to recover the vehicle, and during recovery officers saw a gun sticking up inside the truck. After an investigation, a total of 62 firearms were found inside the vehicle and have been confirmed to be stolen from the Shreveport/Bossier area. Chief Howard and the Alexandria Police Department would like to commend the officers on recovering those stolen weapons from off the streets.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report for 08/19/2022-08/22/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Dekerist Jhy-Kei Sweazie, age 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Sweazie remains in the VPSO jail. August 20, 2022. Hubert Shane Strother (photo), age 42,...
kalb.com
Alexandria police chief confirms cameras are in high crime areas
News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
RPSO investigating 4-wheeler theft in Boyce
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a Boyce theft investigation. A 2019 Honda 420 Rancher and a 2019 Honda 500 Rancher, valued at approximately $15,000, were reported missing on August 22. RPSO said they are looking for...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022.
westcentralsbest.com
Cleco Customer Finds Overcharge On August Bill
Pineville, La - A viral social media post, from Dana Atwood, a Central Louisiana Cleco customer has raised concern among customers who experienced unusually high bills for their August billing cycle. After receiving her August Cleco bill, in the amount of $1,111.76, Dana was shocked, and decided to check her meter. After comparing the meter with her paper bill, Cleco estimated the Atwood residence used nearly 2,000 kilowatts more than the actual usage on their meter, resulting in an overcharge of nearly $440.
kalb.com
APD seeks help in finding missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Isiea Khan. Isiea is 17 years old and is described as 4′6″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you know...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
VIDEO: Happy Holiday Motel Standoff
Man suspected of murder, shooting at Miss. police chief captured in Louisiana. A Mississippi man suspected of murder there and accused of shooting at a police chief has been captured in Louisiana. Alexandria man, charged with multiple sex offenses, to be evaluated by sanity commission. Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at...
Mamou man arrested for identify theft of 82-year-old
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Mamou man was arrested for identity theft after stealing documents from an 82-year-old man and using them to withdraw money from bank accounts.
kalb.com
Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
cenlanow.com
Incident at Grant High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A student at Grant High School was located with a firearm. The student is in custody of law enforcement, no one was injured and everyone is safe. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, “This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose any additional threats. We will release more information when details are available.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Robeline man arrested for stealing gas, oil equipment in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. On June 15 Chesapeake Energy reported an item missing from a location on Old Pleasant Hill Road. The item was located at the residence of...
magnoliareporter.com
Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery
Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
cenlanow.com
Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish sheriff shares parish conditions following heavy rain
Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard addresses the confusion over the location of crime cameras. News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Central Louisiana has seen...
westcentralsbest.com
DOTD to Open Bundick Lake Gate
Beauregard Parish, La - The Department of Transportation and Development will be opening the Bundick Lake drawdown gate due to expected high water levels in the lake, according to the Beauregard Parish OHSEP. The gate will be opened due to the National Weather Service forecasted that the water level in the lake may reach the 97-foot flood stage. The Beauregard Parish OHSEP will be monitoring the water level and expect the drawdown gate to remain open until it is safe to close.
beauregardnews.com
Beauregard Electric: 1,000 without power in DeRidder area
Officials with Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. estimate that 1,000 members in the DeRidder area are without power today, Aug. 24, following heavy rains in the area. The outage was caused by a broken crossarm, which officials said resulted in a pole fire. The entire pole will need to be replaced...
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Calls To Services (August 15 to August 22, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-two (72) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. . Jail Bookings: ...
MISSING PERSON: Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing man who was last seen on August 12th
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for Michael Hamilton. According to deputies, Hamilton’s last known location was in Alexandria, La. until August 12, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hamilton call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-744-5411.
Comments / 0