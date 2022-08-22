ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Milwaukee man pleads not guilty to supplying drugs that killed Stevens Point woman

By Karen Madden, Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjGsh_0hR7QcJp00

STEVENS POINT – A 33-year-old Milwaukee man pleaded not guilty Monday to supplying the drugs that killed a Stevens Point woman.

Kiaran D. Coit is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs. Retired Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Grau, acting as a substitute judge in the Portage County case, found enough evidence Monday to continue the case.

According to the criminal complaint, a man brought Kristin Leffel to St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point on Jan. 17, 2021, after she died in his pickup. The Portage County Medical Examiner found Leffel died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The man who brought Leffel to the hospital said she had called him and asked him to take her to visit her daughter in Milwaukee the previous day, according to the complaint. He said he drove her to Milwaukee, but he waited in his pickup while Leffel went into an apartment.

The man said Leffel was sleeping when they returned to her apartment in Stevens Point, and she didn't respond to him. They slept in his truck overnight, according to the complaint.

The man said he realized Leffel was dead when he tried to wake her the next morning.

When police looked at Leffel's phone, they discovered she had messenger conversations with two different accounts that they determined were both owned by Coit.

Coit told police he had been in the Milwaukee apartment with Leffel, but he didn't sell her the drugs, according to the complaint. .

He told an officer that he had gone to get the drugs for Leffel and brought them back to the apartment, according to the complaint. The messages Leffel had with Coit indicated Leffel had friends who wanted drugs and Coit was the one supplying them.

If convicted, Coit faces a maximum sentence of 42 years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting pre-teen

A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after accusations surfaced that he repeatedly assaulted a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old. Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens Point, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Portage County, WI
Portage County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
947jackfm.com

Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
WESTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Gannett#Old Milwaukee#Violent Crime#St Michael S Hospital
WISN

Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others

MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
RACINE, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zion man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha | Crime & Courts

A 31-year-old Zion, Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend following a fight. Damon A. Blakey is charged with felonies of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of -state felon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
ZION, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighter shot, attempted carjacking; Milwaukee man pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23 in a case that involves the shooting and attempted carjacking of a city firefighter. A criminal complaint states 20-year-old Tariq Dillard tried to steal off-duty Firefighter Steven Budnowski's truck in November 2019. Budnowski left the truck running as he walked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said its Kenosha Drug Operations...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area man indicted on federal drug charges

A Wausau-area man is facing federal charges after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in Madison, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Ryan P. Murray, 45, of Weston, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that Clayton possessed the methamphetamine on January 10, 2022.
WAUSAU, WI
wwisradio.com

Wausau Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of his Girlfriend

(Wausau, WI) — A Marathon County judge has sentenced a convicted killer to life in prison. Christopher Anderson had entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide a week and a half ago. Anderson admitted he shot his girlfriend, Hannah Miller, last June and left her body along a rural road near Rhinelander. The two had a child together but Miller’s family says the relationship had become abusive. Anderson was the target of a multi-state manhunt before he was finally arrested in Chicago.
WAUSAU, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
Stevens Point Journal

Stevens Point Journal

603
Followers
235
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Stevens Point area.

 http://stevenspointjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy