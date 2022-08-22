ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Bank robber arrested in Porta Potty pleads guilty

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
A bank robber who was arrested in a Porta Potty in Dearborn pleaded guilty Monday morning.

Inkster resident Charles William Woolery, 52, robbed the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 22, according to a news release.

Wearing a black face mask, Woolery handed a bank teller a note that demanded she "smile" and put money in a bag or he would "kill everyone," the release said.

The teller put $1,690 in his bag and he fled the bank on foot. Dearborn police officers later found him hiding in a Porta Potty in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue.

“This case shows that violent criminals can run, but they can’t hide no matter where they may go,” stated U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “The federal authorities appreciate the assistance and partnership of the Dearborn Police Department.”

Woolery faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for bank robbery.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

