Biomea Fusion Touts Additional Preclinical Data For Blood Cancer Candidate
Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA announced the presentation of two posters at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting. The first presentation covered preclinical data from BMF-219 in high-grade B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma. BMF-219 exhibits multi-fold higher potency and complete growth inhibition in these preclinical models than clinical reversible...
Amarin's New Vascepa Data Shows Significant Reduction In Heart Attack Subtypes
New data shows that Amarin Corporation plc's AMRN Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly reduced ST-segment and non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) and other MI subtypes in patients with cardiovascular disease or diabetes with risk factors. The REDUCE-IT study data presented show STEMI was significantly reduced by 40% following treatment with icosapent...
Medical Marijuana Training Sorely Lacking Among Physicians, They Want More According To Survey
A recent study, published in Cureus, a Journal of Medical Science, investigated how medical students perceived knowledge, beliefs and attitudes toward medical cannabis (MC). According to the study, physicians receive minimal training in medical school in understanding the uses of medicinal cannabis and rely primarily on anecdotal evidence. Background. The...
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation
● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
Pfizer/BioNTech Complete European Submission For Omicron Subvariant Adapted Vaccine
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have completed a submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for 12 years and older. Except for the addition to the mRNA of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 spike protein sequence, all other vaccine...
Trump SPAC Merger Deal Includes Provisions For 'Material Disruptive Events' Like A Presidential Run And Prison Time
One of the most talked about SPAC mergers of all time saw shares surge in valuation and demand and brought interest back to the SPAC market. A filing shows some provisions for the SPAC merger based on its well-known namesake leader. What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group announced a...
What Psychiatrists Think Of Current US Psychedelics Policies
“Psilocybin may not be appropriately scheduled," one of the study's coauthors said. Psychiatrists’ views are largely in line with those of other mental health professionals. Psychiatrists differ considerably in their perceptions of certain psychedelic substances. That's according to a new report from Ohio State University, in which 181 doctors...
TerrAscend Completes $28.5M Acquisition Of Michigan-Based Cannabis Dispensary Chain Operator, Pinnacle
TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER has completed the previously announced acquisition of KISA Enterprises MI, LLC ("Pinnacle"), a dispensary chain operator in Michigan, and related real estate assets from KISA Holdings, LLC, for total consideration of $28.5 million. The acquisition is immediately accretive to TerrAscend on both a sales and EBITDA basis.
New York's Medical Cannabis Companies Seek A Less Pricey Route To Go Recreational
Medical cannabis operators in New York are worried about having to pay an exorbitant fee in order to go recreational. According to the New York Times, in order to sell marijuana outside of a medical program, multi-state operators (MSOs) must pay a fee of $20 million. Winning bidders of the...
Is Ibogaine A Safe And Effective Treatment For Addictions?
By Santiago Federico Richetti via El Planteo. The consumption of substances of different types is inherent to human beings. Throughout history, individuals belonging to different cultures, societies, and civilizations have sought pleasurable sensations or comfort through them. The use of drugs does not represent a problem in itself as long as it is not abusive.
Novavax Scores Another Nod For Its COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the U.K. has granted expanded conditional approval for Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373), in adolescents aged 12 through 17. The approval follows the FDA nod earlier this week. "As we start to prepare for a potential fall surge, we are...
Who Is Kim Rivers, Cannabis CEO? How Is She Succeeding In The Boys Club The Weed Industry Has Become?
On September 13 and 14, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will bring together most of the top female-led companies in the cannabis industry at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago. Among these leading women is Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve TRUL TCNNF a top-performing cannabis company based in Florida. Rivers...
As DEA Withdraws In Psychedelics Battle Over DOI And DOC, Researchers Win - For Now
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is pulling back efforts to list certain hallucinogens as Schedule I substances after being challenged by scientists. “DOI and DOC are incredible tools for research, as well as mental and physical health,” Panacea Plant Sciences CEO David Heldreth told Marijuana Moment. Heldreth was referring...
How Will The Tornado Cash Sanction Affect DeFi?
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Aug. 8 that the country sanctioned Tornado Cash TORN/USD, a decentralized application on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain that allows the anonymous transfer of Bitcoin BTC/USD. The reasoning behind it, as well as how it was executed, has angered the crypto community and...
Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Might Get Breather As US-China Reach Regulatory Agreement
The U.S. audit regulator forged an agreement with Chinese regulators to inspect and investigate registered accounting firms in China and Hong Kong, Reuters reports. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) acknowledged it as the most detailed and prescriptive agreement the regulator has ever reached with China. The PCAOB said...
4 important reasons to get enough vitamin D3, from reduced depression to better immune health
Vitamin D3 is necessary for immune health, bone strength, and mental wellness. You can get this important nutrient via food, supplements, or sunlight.
Additional Positive Results Revealed In Cocaine Addiction Treatment Through SciSparc-Clearmind Collaboration
SciSparc Ltd. SPRC recently announced additional positive pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0). These pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc’s recent announcements regarding the Company's collaboration with Clearmind for their...
MariMed Inc.: Existing Assets Have The Ability To Generate Over $350 million In Revenue Over Time
On August 8, MariMed, Inc. MRMD delivered second quarter 2022 financial results near the beginning of U.S. cannabis earnings season. While industry results have generally been lackluster across the board, MariMed’s post-earnings conference call did reveal that future revenue prospects have plenty of upside potential for material expansion, simply by utilizing its existing footprint.
THC Is Beneficial For PTSD Treatment, New Study Reveals
New research has shown that low doses of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Published in Neuropharmacology earlier this month, the study revealed that the primary psychoactive component of cannabis could help with a range of emotional responses that are poorly modulated, especially in combination with cognitive reappraisal therapy, reported Forbes.
