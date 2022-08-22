ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Biomea Fusion Touts Additional Preclinical Data For Blood Cancer Candidate

Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA announced the presentation of two posters at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting. The first presentation covered preclinical data from BMF-219 in high-grade B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma. BMF-219 exhibits multi-fold higher potency and complete growth inhibition in these preclinical models than clinical reversible...
Amarin's New Vascepa Data Shows Significant Reduction In Heart Attack Subtypes

New data shows that Amarin Corporation plc's AMRN Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly reduced ST-segment and non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) and other MI subtypes in patients with cardiovascular disease or diabetes with risk factors. The REDUCE-IT study data presented show STEMI was significantly reduced by 40% following treatment with icosapent...
Medical Marijuana Training Sorely Lacking Among Physicians, They Want More According To Survey

A recent study, published in Cureus, a Journal of Medical Science, investigated how medical students perceived knowledge, beliefs and attitudes toward medical cannabis (MC). According to the study, physicians receive minimal training in medical school in understanding the uses of medicinal cannabis and rely primarily on anecdotal evidence. Background. The...
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation

● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
What Psychiatrists Think Of Current US Psychedelics Policies

“Psilocybin may not be appropriately scheduled," one of the study's coauthors said. Psychiatrists’ views are largely in line with those of other mental health professionals. Psychiatrists differ considerably in their perceptions of certain psychedelic substances. That's according to a new report from Ohio State University, in which 181 doctors...
Is Ibogaine A Safe And Effective Treatment For Addictions?

By Santiago Federico Richetti via El Planteo. The consumption of substances of different types is inherent to human beings. Throughout history, individuals belonging to different cultures, societies, and civilizations have sought pleasurable sensations or comfort through them. The use of drugs does not represent a problem in itself as long as it is not abusive.
Novavax Scores Another Nod For Its COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the U.K. has granted expanded conditional approval for Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373), in adolescents aged 12 through 17. The approval follows the FDA nod earlier this week. "As we start to prepare for a potential fall surge, we are...
How Will The Tornado Cash Sanction Affect DeFi?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Aug. 8 that the country sanctioned Tornado Cash TORN/USD, a decentralized application on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain that allows the anonymous transfer of Bitcoin BTC/USD. The reasoning behind it, as well as how it was executed, has angered the crypto community and...
Additional Positive Results Revealed In Cocaine Addiction Treatment Through SciSparc-Clearmind Collaboration

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC recently announced additional positive pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0). These pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc’s recent announcements regarding the Company's collaboration with Clearmind for their...
MariMed Inc.: Existing Assets Have The Ability To Generate Over $350 million In Revenue Over Time

On August 8, MariMed, Inc. MRMD delivered second quarter 2022 financial results near the beginning of U.S. cannabis earnings season. While industry results have generally been lackluster across the board, MariMed’s post-earnings conference call did reveal that future revenue prospects have plenty of upside potential for material expansion, simply by utilizing its existing footprint.
THC Is Beneficial For PTSD Treatment, New Study Reveals

New research has shown that low doses of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Published in Neuropharmacology earlier this month, the study revealed that the primary psychoactive component of cannabis could help with a range of emotional responses that are poorly modulated, especially in combination with cognitive reappraisal therapy, reported Forbes.
