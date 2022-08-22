Man secretly recorded underage girls in his bathroom for years, North Carolina cops say

A man secretly recorded underage girls in his bathroom for four years, North Carolina cops say.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office initially began investigating Nicholas Wayne Moore, 39, after the office’s special victims unit was alerted that Moore had sexually graphic images of a minor, according to a news release.

As deputies searched Moore’s property, they discovered that he was also secretly recording females who used his bathroom, including underage girls, the release says. After reviewing the videos, deputies determined that Moore had been filming minors in his bathroom between 2018 and 2022.

Officials have yet to identify the girls in the videos, but investigators are working on the identities.

Investigators said they discovered hundreds of other images related to child pornography during their search. None of the images found were related to children Moore has been in contact with, the release says.

Moore is being held under a $325,000 bond, and officials say they anticipate more charges.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact Detectives-Sergeant Steve Clinard and Eric Short at 910-259-1437 or stephen.clinard@pendersheriff.com.

Pender County is about 25 miles north of Wilmington.

