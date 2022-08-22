Read full article on original website
Some Jenks students and parents protesting new dress code policy
JENKS, Okla. — Some parents and students say they are frustrated with a new dress code policy at Jenks Public Schools. A few days before the school year, the district announced a new policy. They’re asking that dresses, shorts, and skirts be down to the upper or mid-thigh for grades 7 to 12.
City of Tulsa honors man who saved a Tulsa Transit bus driver’s life last week
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa honored Gary Brooks for saving an elderly bus driver’s life without hesitation with a key to the city. Gary Brooks said, “My instinct just stepped in, and I used to be a security guard.”. He says he saw a Tulsa...
okcfox.com
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
State Board of Education votes to not reconsider Tulsa Public Schools accreditation status
The Oklahoma State Board of Educated voted 3-2 Thursday to not reconsider the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools. Last month, the Board voted to downgrade TPS to ‘Accredited With Warning’ after it was presented with information from the Board’s attorney that the district had violated state law.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teacher Disciplined for Sharing Access to Banned Books Has Quit
A high school English teacher in Oklahoma has resigned from her position after school officials placed her on administrative leave for sharing with her students a way to access books that the state banned educators from including in their lesson plans. Summer Boismier, who has taught in the state for...
New Tulsa city councilor talks plans for District 4
At least one new face will join Tulsa’s city council after Tuesday’s election. Laura Bellis will represent District 4 after securing 51% of the vote.
Jenks parents upset over school dress code
Jenks parents voiced concern on Facebook after they say the Jenks Public Schools' dress code changed before the school year started.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma seeing another round of snow Friday
The snowfall is wrapping up in Oklahoma, but slick road conditions remain as temperatures stay low.Open the video player above for the latest coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team.Below is a running blog for updates on the winter weather Friday in Oklahoma.4 p.m. Friday Update: Authorities say that between midnight and 4 p.m. Friday, EMSA has responded to the following weather-related incidents in the Oklahoma City area:37 motor vehicle accidents4 cold exposure calls1:30 p.m. Friday Update: Crews have responded to several crashes in the Oklahoma City metro since Friday morning’s snowfall. Open the video player below to see some of the scenes KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers found while tracking storms. 11:45 a.m. Friday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews report snow and freezing remain are still having an impact on highways and turnpikes across the state.Highways in the Oklahoma Panhandle and western, southwestern and north-central Oklahoma range from wet to slick in spots, which highways in other areas are slick and hazardous.Click here to check out road conditions in Oklahoma.11:15 a.m. Friday Update: KOCO 5 reporter Jason Burger is tracking the winter weather in the Oklahoma City metro. He was near Southeast 23rd Street and South Post Road in Midwest City to provide the latest on the road conditions. Open the video player below for the latest from Jason. 11:10 a.m. Friday Update: The snow is starting to wind down Friday, leaving several inches of snow in some places.Click here to see how much snow has fallen so far in Oklahoma.10:55 a.m. Friday Update: The snow is starting to wind down, but roads remain slick in Oklahoma.9:35 a.m. Friday Update: Lisa Shearer-Salim, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, spoke with KOCO 5 about the road conditions. Open the video player below to hear from her. 9:20 a.m. Friday Update: The Oklahoma City Fire Department has responded to 32 crashes so far this morning. 9:10 a.m. Friday Update: The continued snowfall has caused several crashes in Oklahoma.KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong was on the scene of a rollover crash off Interstate 40 near Banner Road west of Yukon. Watch the video player below for the details. 8:55 a.m. Friday Update: The Oklahoma City Zoo is closed Friday because of the winter weather. 8:30 a.m. Friday Update: Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City amid the winter weather.Click here for more details.7:30 a.m. Friday Update: Authorities have worked several crashes Friday morning amid the winter weather and snowfall. KOCO 5 spoke with Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, about the road conditions and what drivers can do to stay safe.Open the video player below to hear from Foster. 7:20 a.m. Friday Update: Crews are working to clear the roads Friday morning as Oklahomans head out for the day. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers have come across several crashes in the Oklahoma City metro as the roads continue to deteriorate. Click here for the snow route map for the Oklahoma City region. 7 a.m. Friday Update: Moderate snow continues to call in the Oklahoma City metro and throughout the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says new snow bands are forming and coming into the area. Most of the metro will get about an inch of snow and isolated two-inch totals.The higher totals will be in eastern Oklahoma, where people there will see 2-3 inches of snow.6:15 a.m. Friday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews report light-to-moderate snow is starting to affect highway and turnpike conditions across much of northern Oklahoma.Highways in the Panhandle are slick in spots, and officials said northwest Oklahoma highways are slick and hazardous. Conditions vary from light snow across all northcentral Oklahoma counties to light sleet impacting Logan County highways.Light snow also is impacting highways in central and southcentral counties, including Lincoln, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Stephens counties. Moderate blowing snow was reported on State Highway 152 between Binger and Carnegie.Road conditions are expected to deteriorate as more snow falls and as temperatures drop.Click here to check out road conditions in Oklahoma.5:45 a.m. Friday Update: KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says to look for snow and ice during your commute Friday morning. Open the video player below for the latest winter weather timeline. 5:30 a.m. Friday Update: Schools across the state adjusted how students will learn Friday because of the winter weather.Oklahoma City, Edmond and Piedmont public schools are among various districts that moved to remote learning to end the week. Oklahoma City Public Schools students will learn asynchronously, meaning they will log in and learn on their own from home via Canvas. All district buildings and offices will be closed, and employees will work from home.Edmond Public Schools students will get their lessons Canvas and/or Seesaw, and teachers and school sites will reach out to parents identifying specific directions for student work.Free curbside meal service will be available at Sunset Elementary School from 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.Piedmont Public Schools has transitioned to virtual learning. Pre-K through fourth-grade students will receive specific information from their teacher regarding lessons. Students fifth through 12th-grades should log in to Schoology to access assignments.Click here for more closings throughout Oklahoma. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Jenks Students, Parents Aggravated Over 'Confusing' Dress Code
Parents and students in the Jenks Public School District are speaking up about the school’s new dress code. They say it’s not clear and unfairly targets girls. The district implemented the new dress code just days before school, saying it just wants students to dress modest and reasonable.
News On 6
State Launches Campaign To Attract More Child Care Workers
Oklahoma Human Services has launched a new campaign to get more child care professionals working in the state. 'Care For Kids' is a state-wide initiative working to increase the number of childcare workers in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Human Services has also designed an area for professionals to post job postings online. Plus, those who become licensed child care professionals and participate in a state program will get a 1 thousand dollar incentive.
Student struck by vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center
OWASSO, Okla. — Lt. Nick Boatman confirmed that a student had been hit by a vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center near North Main Street and East 86th Street North. The student was transported to the hospital without life-threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into the cause of the...
Broken Arrow community helping feed students through love
Broken Arrow Schools are reminding the community they can help feed Broken Arrow students through the Love Account program.
blackchronicle.com
‘It’s shameful,’ Oklahoma parents speak out about 13-year-long state waiting list
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This legislative session, lawmakers have hired a consulting firm to tackle the developmental disability services waiting list. The Medicaid Waiver Waiting List is embarrassingly long in Oklahoma. For the first time ever, the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a plan to eliminate the waiting...
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
News On 6
OSU Student Housing Dealing With 'Overcrowding'
Oklahoma State University is dealing with overcrowding inside its dorms, but the university said this is typical this time of year. Officials said around 20 to 25 students were dealing with this issue, but they should have their own space by Friday.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
faithit
Caps, Gowns, and Diplomas: 38 Oklahoma Inmates Graduate With College Degrees
According to Tulsa Community College, in 2017, 57 Oklahoma inmates graduated with a degree or certificate through the partnership program. Some of the degrees and certificates earned by the inmate graduates have been Landscape Design Specialist and Business User Certificate, demonstrating that inmates may have hopes of making a new honorable start when they’re released from the correctional facility.
Skiatook to re-evaluate election outcome which failed to pass one-cent sales tax to fund public safe
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook City Manager Brad White says he plans to sit down with both the fire and police chief next week to re-evaluate the outcome of Tuesday’s election. White says the city remains committed to finding a funding source for public safety expenditures. A ballot measure...
