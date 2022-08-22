ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Grand jury returns presentment in Attorney General Josh Stein’s 2020 campaign ad investigation, indictment possible

By Kathryn Hubbard, Michael Hyland, Kayla Morton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXbF9_0hR7PaWA00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, a Grand Jury in Wake County returned a presentment against Attorney General Josh Stein paving way for his possible indictment, as well as against two others that worked on his 2020 campaign.

The decision is to investigate Stein’s campaign ad commonly referred to as the “Survivor ad”.

The decision follows investigations from the North Carolina State Board of Elections and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Presentment.22R470 Download

The investigation began in 2020 after Attorney General candidate and current Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill filed a complaint.

The question in the investigation was whether the ad commonly referred to as the “Survivor ad”
violated North Carolina General Statute 163-274(a)(9).

In the ad, a sexual assault victim and employee of North Carolina Department of Justice made the following statement:

“As a survivor of sexual assault that means a lot to me and when I learned that Jim O’Neill left 1,500 rape kits [sitting] on a shelf leaving rapists on the street, I had to speak out.”

A state law makes it a class 2 misdemeanor for anyone to publish derogatory reports or false information with reference to any candidate in a primary or general election with intent to affect the chances for a candidate’s nomination or election.

O’Neill narrowly lost the election to Stein.

The presentment was the first phase in the misdemeanor offense. The next step will be to send indictments to a Grand Jury.

Furthermore, Seth Dearmin and Eric Stern are also in question, the presentment confirms. No one has any charges at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
carolinajournal.com

Hoke commissioner candidate’s bribery allegations rejected by state elections board

In paperwork filed Wednesday with the N.C. Court of Appeals, the State Board of Elections is urging the appellate court to reject a request from a Hoke County candidate to intervene in the county commissioner’s race. Lent Carr, who finished fourth in the May 17 Democratic primary, alleges that one of his competitors bribed voters to get on the November ballot.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is facing a possible indictment after a grand jury approved prosecutors moving forward with a criminal investigation. Prosecutors in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office have been investigating Stein since the spring of 2021 over whether Stein and his campaign...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Stern
Person
Josh Stein
cbs17

Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
SURF CITY, NC
FOX8 News

Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?

(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Election Local#Grand Jury#Violent Crime
FOX8 News

Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
GRAHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy