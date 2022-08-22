Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Buttigieg visits Sandusky to highlight $24M grant for US Route 6 improvements
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was at Shoreline Park in Sandusky to announce $24,450,000 in funding for the U.S. Route 6 corridor project. Cedar Point brings in hundreds of thousands of tourists a year. But getting there hasn't been easy with traffic backups and...
University of Toledo welcomes students at campus move-in day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday was the first round of moving into residence halls on The University of Toledo's campus for the 2022-23 academic year. UToledo President Gregory Postel himself was helping new students unpack at Parks Tower along with Sammy Spann, vice president of student affairs and dean of students.
Shawnte Hardin sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for fraudulent funeral services
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, recently convicted of running unlicensed funeral homes throughout Ohio, was sentenced Friday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Hardin was ordered to serve 11 years and 10 months in prison for the following charges:. 1 × engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree...
Connecting Kids to Meals prepares for increase in demand
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kids are back in the classroom ready to learn while Connecting Kids to Meals is making sure they're ready to feed any kids in need after they leave school. "If there's kids that are hungry in our community, we just don't want them to feel like they have nowhere to turn," said Wendi Huntley, president of CKM.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground at site of new houses in Toledo's Junction neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur joined Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity for a domestic groundbreaking in the Junction neighborhood Friday morning. As one of several projects by the Junction Coalition and Toledo Design Collective, new houses are being built on the site of demolished structures that had been abandoned.
Lutheran Social Services to host drive-thru donation event for pantry items
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio will host a drive-thru pantry donation event Friday morning. Supply shortages have been a detriment to pantries at the same time high prices have driven up pantry demands. The Emergency Choice Food Pantry served food and personal needs items to...
Jeep Fest, Columbia Gas volunteers help with Connecting Kids to Meals operations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Volunteers from Columbia Gas and Toledo Jeep Fest joined forces Wednesday to help pack and deliver provisions from Connecting Kids to Meals. The Afterschool Meal Program distributes around 2,000 nutritionally balanced meals to local children. Contributors helped put the meals together and loaded them into Jeeps...
Hamilton cast member highlights the show's impact in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — "We can sit in a room and tell the story and it will be 2,000 people that are completely different, that will feel known and seen and heard," said Cherry Torres, the Hamilton principal standby for the Schuyler sisters. To Torres, bringing Hamilton to cities around...
Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
Cherry Street and Unison Health create 'Caleb House,' a new transitional home
TOLEDO, Ohio — On top of a small hill outside of downtown Toledo sits the Caleb House with its brown shutters and fenced-in yard. “In order to have self-sufficiency, there needs to be a place where folks can build independent living skills," said Savannah Rayford, the VP of programs and services at Cherry Street Mission Ministries.
Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing opens doors to begin nighttime training missions
SWANTON, Ohio — Monday night, the 180th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard hosted a press conference and air exercise for media members. Normally, Lucas Country residents can hear the jets taking off or flying overhead during the day, but this week that will be switched to the nighttime.
Bowling Green State University fires athletic director Bob Moosbrugger
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After six years of service, Bob Moosbrugger has been fired from his leadership position with Bowling Green State University Athletics. BGSU President Rodney Rogers released the following statement Wednesday regarding the action:. "Since July 2016, Bob Moosbrugger has served as director of athletics at Bowling...
A Girl named Tom talks their Ohio roots: "Toledo kind of feels like our hometown."
Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty can recall coming to Toledo in their teens, a place the Pettisville natives used to consider a big city. Now after winning season 21 of The Voice as the first group ever, they're headed back in town for a special performance at the Huntington Center.
Peace, Love, and Happiness Block Rockin Street Fair Bash grooving into Toledo
You might not have made it to Woodstock, but this week in downtown Toledo you can experience something similar. The Peace, Love, and Happiness Block Rockin Street Fair Bash is happening this Saturday and the Creator Paul Station appeared on What's Going On to talk about the Bash. He Also...
