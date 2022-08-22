ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

University of Toledo welcomes students at campus move-in day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday was the first round of moving into residence halls on The University of Toledo's campus for the 2022-23 academic year. UToledo President Gregory Postel himself was helping new students unpack at Parks Tower along with Sammy Spann, vice president of student affairs and dean of students.
nbc24.com

Connecting Kids to Meals prepares for increase in demand

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kids are back in the classroom ready to learn while Connecting Kids to Meals is making sure they're ready to feed any kids in need after they leave school. "If there's kids that are hungry in our community, we just don't want them to feel like they have nowhere to turn," said Wendi Huntley, president of CKM.
nbc24.com

Lutheran Social Services to host drive-thru donation event for pantry items

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio will host a drive-thru pantry donation event Friday morning. Supply shortages have been a detriment to pantries at the same time high prices have driven up pantry demands. The Emergency Choice Food Pantry served food and personal needs items to...
nbc24.com

Jeep Fest, Columbia Gas volunteers help with Connecting Kids to Meals operations

TOLEDO, Ohio — Volunteers from Columbia Gas and Toledo Jeep Fest joined forces Wednesday to help pack and deliver provisions from Connecting Kids to Meals. The Afterschool Meal Program distributes around 2,000 nutritionally balanced meals to local children. Contributors helped put the meals together and loaded them into Jeeps...
nbc24.com

Hamilton cast member highlights the show's impact in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — "We can sit in a room and tell the story and it will be 2,000 people that are completely different, that will feel known and seen and heard," said Cherry Torres, the Hamilton principal standby for the Schuyler sisters. To Torres, bringing Hamilton to cities around...
nbc24.com

Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
nbc24.com

Cherry Street and Unison Health create 'Caleb House,' a new transitional home

TOLEDO, Ohio — On top of a small hill outside of downtown Toledo sits the Caleb House with its brown shutters and fenced-in yard. “In order to have self-sufficiency, there needs to be a place where folks can build independent living skills," said Savannah Rayford, the VP of programs and services at Cherry Street Mission Ministries.
nbc24.com

Bowling Green State University fires athletic director Bob Moosbrugger

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After six years of service, Bob Moosbrugger has been fired from his leadership position with Bowling Green State University Athletics. BGSU President Rodney Rogers released the following statement Wednesday regarding the action:. "Since July 2016, Bob Moosbrugger has served as director of athletics at Bowling...
