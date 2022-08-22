ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota remains one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is still one of the hottest housing markets in America. According to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, in Sarasota County the average price for a single family home is $525,000 with an average time to contract period of 10 days. In Manatee County, the average cost of a single family home is $521,000 with nine days for time to contract.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases. The spike in rent is making it especially hard for the working class to remain in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

AMI officials seek change in tourist tax spending

ANNA MARIA – Tourist tax funds are raised when someone rents a unit or hotel room in Manatee County. Currently those funds are required to be used to promote tourism and tourism-related projects. But the tourist tax is a significant amount of money and some local officials, including Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie want to change how this money is currently spent.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Business
Manatee County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
County
Manatee County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Cortez, FL
Manatee County, FL
Real Estate
businessobserverfl.com

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Manatee development fills leased spaces a year after construction concludes

Last August, construction concluded on The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow and leasing began. Now the mixed-use development is fully leased. The Primerica Developments Inc. development in north Manatee County features more than 19,000 square feet of retail, medical and office building space west of Interstate 75. “With so much growth...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sfwmd.gov

Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Update

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the Draft 2022 Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

How home prices once surged in Florida, creating new boomtowns

Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/AxiosThe pandemic-fueled phenomenon of remote white collar workers, suddenly free to work from home, leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas, dramatically changed Florida's west coast.The big picture: All those remote workers drove up home prices in formerly inexpensive areas, turning Cape Coral and others into "pandemic boomtowns," Axios Markets' Emily Peck reports. Rents surged, too.On the flip side: In Tampa, a big chunk of home sellers dropped their asking price in July as the housing market cooled.State of play: These booms aren't busting, per se,...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: Will DeSantis' plan to help struggling home owners fix Florida's property insurance crisis?

You'd think state leaders would choose their words more carefully when addressing the only property insurance ratings agency standing between Florida's insurance crisis and a full-blown meltdown of the housing market. Name calling won't win friends or influence people, much less create more affordable insurance options.   Last month, the Demotech, Inc., an Ohio-based financial ratings firm,...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
SARASOTA, FL

