A Texas County man charged in the murder of his sister-in-law is set to appear Sept. 6 for either a plea or trial setting in Texas County Circuit Court. Joshua Goodchild of Eunice, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Nikki Goodchild, 31, who was married to his brother. The tragedy in March 2022 occurred at the woman’s Eunice house, where she was found in the living room just inside the doorway with bullet wounds to her head, chest and right shoulder, authorities said.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO