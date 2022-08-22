Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
Burke Co. woman wanted for questioning regarding exploitation of a disabled adult
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County woman is wanted for questioning regarding the exploitation of a disabled adult. 57-year-old Debbie S. Corley is believed to be in the Augusta or Hephzibah area. If you have any information on her location, please contact investigators at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133. Callers may remain anonymous. Count on […]
Augusta man wanted for incident involving terroristic acts and threats
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say is involved in an incident involving terroristic threats and acts.
WRDW-TV
Student charged in threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A middle school student has been detained and charged with making threats in Columbia County. On Friday after an investigation into allegations of a threat, a student was detained and charged with terroristic threats and acts, after threatening to shoot the school and another student, the Columbia County School System said Friday afternoon.
Burke Co. woman allegedly stole more than $20,000 from 95-year-old mother in hospice care
A Burke County woman is wanted for questioning after allegations that she stole more than $20,000 from her 95-year-old mother who was in hospice care at an area nursing home.
WRDW-TV
Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
WANTED: Suspect sought in murder of Cynthia Wright
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help to locate a Murder suspect; Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street in Augusta for reports of a shooting.
wfxg.com
Suspect identified in Augusta murder
(AUGUSTA, Ga) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the murder of a woman Tuesday morning. Cynthia Wright, 43 years old, was shot and killed at the 1100 block of 5th street around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Cornell Thomas is wanted for Murder, Possession of Firearm During...
Jurors hear testimony from lead detective in Marcus Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Jurors listened to more testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing a teenager after he shot into a truck. The defense said Marcus Wilson feared for his life when he fired into the vehicle killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson in February 2020. Jurors heard from the lead detective in […]
WRDW-TV
Officers search for teens in Columbia, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two missing teens in unrelated cases. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old missing teen. Alexis Van Guilder was last seen at...
‘He’s going to help save lives’: Family of Izzy Scott pushing for new laws
The 4-year-old drowned earlier this summer during a private swim lesson in Burke County.
WRDW-TV
3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman Tuesday morning became Augusta’s third victim of a fatal shooting since Saturday. Deputies responded to the 1150 Fifth Street around 6 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the location, crime tape was set up around the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County school leaders announce 10-year plan
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District says they are already planning for years down the line. This week they announced their 10-year plan, focusing on improvements and renovations to schools. It used to be a five-year plan, but they expanded it so they can get more input...
WRDW-TV
Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student on Thursday brought a personal defense device capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, officials said. Columbia County School District police responded immediately to investigate and confiscated the device, the district reported. “At no time was a threat made to students or...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man inside of Aiken condominium
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after another man was found with a gunshot wound inside a condominium in Aiken. The incident happened Tuesday, August 8th around 11:18 P.M. on the 1500 block of Hamilton Drive in Aiken. According to authorities, Chadwin L. Valls, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, August 24th […]
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office says new camera system leads to safer community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - RICHMOND COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS A NEW SYSTEM THEY SAY IS AIMED AT CREATING A SAFER COMMUNITY. IT’S CALLED FLOCK CAMERAS AND THEY HAVE ALREADY SEEN SUCCESS SINCE ITS INSTALLATION IN A. PRIL. FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT, REMAINING AHEAD OF THE CURVE WHEN IT COMES...
wgac.com
Incident at Columbia Middle School
This afternoon, Columbia Middle School sent a press release addressing an incident that occurred. Today, they discovered a student brought a personal defense device to the school. The Columbia County School District Police quickly responded and confiscated the device without issue. See the full letter to parents below.
WRDW-TV
Local resident shares her experience with college debt
[FULL] Morning Mix - Augusta art displays, National Burger Day, and more!. There’s a sigh of relief for millions of Americans and many in the CSRA struggling to pay back student loan debt. We break down the loan forgiveness plan, plus we hear from the family of a woman killed in a recent Augusta shooting. Here are your top headlines.
Columbia County student brings weapon on school property
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student brings a weapon on to school property. The incident happened on Thursday, August 25th at Columbia Middle School. According to Columbia County School District Police, a student brought a personal defense device that is capable of emitting a low-voltage shock. Authorities say that the device was […]
CCSO searching for runaway 14-year old
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Runaway/Missing juvenile. 14-year-old Alexis Van Guilder left her home at 236 Amelia Dr. W around 12:00 am on 08/23/22. She’s described as 5’2”, 100 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She could be going […]
