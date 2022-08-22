Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Long A GMC Hummer EV Battery Will Probably Last
GMC's new electric Hummer pickup is a beefy crab-walking tank of an EV. It's huge, fast, and has a price tag in the low-six figures to boot. At 9,640 lbs, the Hummer weighs as much as roughly six baby humpback whales (via Car and Driver). Despite its heft, the GMC is actually relatively efficient when it comes to energy use. GMC estimates that extended range models can go up to 350 miles on a charge. The non-EV Hummers of yore were rolling punchlines of inefficiency and single-digit fuel economy.
These Electric Vehicles Can Power Your House During A Blackout
Picture this: the power goes out at your house and the electric company says it won't be back on for a few days. That's a huge problem. But you're in luck because you just bought a Ford F-150 Lightning and it's sitting in the garage. So you plug the Lightning into your house near the breaker box, and boom, you have power again to keep the food from spoiling and to keep the lights on.
Why The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got A Major Price Increase
There's been a significant increase in price for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and it's entirely possible you won't be pleased with the reason why.
The Electric Bugatti Will 'Reinvent The Hypercar' — Exclusive Interview
The first all-electric Bugatti is a case of when, not if. Though the automaker may be sitting pretty on 99 confirmed sales of its striking W16 Mistral hypercar — no small achievement at a lavish $5 million apiece — work is already underway on its first hybrid and then entirely electric successors, as the legendary sixteen cylinder gas engine slips into, well, legend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird
For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005. With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.
This Wild Bentley-Branded Apartment Building Has An Elevator For You And Your Car
A small number of Bentley owners are only a few years away from moving into a luxury apartment complex that features private garages and car elevators.
12 Most Expensive BMWs Of All Time
BMW is a high-end car for those who prefer a daily driver rather than a supercar. Still, the company has produced some impressive vehicles.
Mini Transforms The Aceman EV Concept Into A Pokemon Fan's Dream Car
Mini has just unveiled a unique twist on an already interesting EV concept, one that packs Pokemon-themed features under a collab with The Pokemon Company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 10 Best Features On The 2022 Volvo XC40
Volvo's smallest SUV combines affordability, strong style, and a well-equipped cabin. The XC40 earns its spot in the subcompact luxury crossover rankings.
You'd Be Surprised How Much A Nice Pontiac Fiero Is Worth Today
You might be surprised to learn that the GM mid-engine sportscar known as the Fiero is getting a second chance price-wise.
SlashGear
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0