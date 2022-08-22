ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Here's How Long A GMC Hummer EV Battery Will Probably Last

GMC's new electric Hummer pickup is a beefy crab-walking tank of an EV. It's huge, fast, and has a price tag in the low-six figures to boot. At 9,640 lbs, the Hummer weighs as much as roughly six baby humpback whales (via Car and Driver). Despite its heft, the GMC is actually relatively efficient when it comes to energy use. GMC estimates that extended range models can go up to 350 miles on a charge. The non-EV Hummers of yore were rolling punchlines of inefficiency and single-digit fuel economy.
CARS
SlashGear

These Electric Vehicles Can Power Your House During A Blackout

Picture this: the power goes out at your house and the electric company says it won't be back on for a few days. That's a huge problem. But you're in luck because you just bought a Ford F-150 Lightning and it's sitting in the garage. So you plug the Lightning into your house near the breaker box, and boom, you have power again to keep the food from spoiling and to keep the lights on.
CARS
SlashGear

The Electric Bugatti Will 'Reinvent The Hypercar' — Exclusive Interview

The first all-electric Bugatti is a case of when, not if. Though the automaker may be sitting pretty on 99 confirmed sales of its striking W16 Mistral hypercar — no small achievement at a lavish $5 million apiece — work is already underway on its first hybrid and then entirely electric successors, as the legendary sixteen cylinder gas engine slips into, well, legend.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Cars#Vehicles
SlashGear

The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird

For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005. With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

SlashGear

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy