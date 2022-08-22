ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt

The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car

Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa

While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa

An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate After Teen Girl Shot Multiple Times

Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager several times Monday night near Admiral and Harvard. Tulsa Police said the 16-year-old girl was alive and sitting up in a chair inside the house when EMSA arrived. Officers said she is now at a nearby hospital in serious...
TULSA, OK

