Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
News On 6
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act
TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car
Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening Woman At Her Home
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of threatening a woman outside of her home. Brandon Post has already been to prison for breaking into her house years ago, police said. Police said Post was caught on the 70-year-old victim's video doorbell, knocking and telling her to come outside. They said...
Loved one remembers woman killed near 51st and Peoria on Friday
TULSA, Okla. — A loved one is remembering Shantel Jones five days after Jones was killed at an AutoZone near 51st and Peoria. On Friday, Julian Zavaleta was arrested for shooting and killing Jones over what police said was a road rage incident. The arrest report said that Zavaleta...
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify two people of interest from retail store theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest from a beauty retail store theft. On Saturday, the man and woman seen in the photos entered a retail beauty store and were recognized by some employees in the store from a BOLO issued from another location.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
News On 6
Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa
While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
News On 6
Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
Authorities Respond To Double Shooting In Okmulgee County
Authorities are on the scene of a double shooting in Okmulgee County near North 248 Rd on Tuesday. A man and a woman with gunshot wounds were transported to Tulsa hospitals, deputies said. Deputies have expanded the crime scene and are investigating. This is a developing story.
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
news9.com
Residents Have Safety Concerns About Intersection Where Osage County Deputy Was Killed
News On 6 looked into how many crashes have happened at the intersection where Osage County Capt. Willy Hargraves was hit and killed on Aug. 19. The memorial for the captain at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18 is a reminder of the community’s loss.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigate After Teen Girl Shot Multiple Times
Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager several times Monday night near Admiral and Harvard. Tulsa Police said the 16-year-old girl was alive and sitting up in a chair inside the house when EMSA arrived. Officers said she is now at a nearby hospital in serious...
News On 6
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Kids Playing With Foam At Broken Arrow Daycare
You never know what you're going to see when flying in Osage SkyNews 6. Our crew was heading back to the airport when they saw some people having fun with bubbles at a daycare in Broken Arrow. Several kids were outside playing with a machine that creates so much foam...
Diocese of Tulsa announces vigil, prayers for death row inmate ahead of execution
TULSA, Okla. — After spending 25 years on death row, James Coddington’s execution date has arrived. Coddington was convicted of beating Albert Hale to death with a hammer in 1997. Prosecutors said Hale refused to give Coddington money for drugs. Over the past two decades, Coddington has exhausted...
2 Men Shot In Tulsa Parking Lot, Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for the person who shot two men near 31st and Sheridan. Police say both victims are in the hospital right now and are stable. Officers said one man was shot three times and other had been shot once. Those men told Tulsa Police that they pulled...
