ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jacob deGrom pushed back as Mets will pitch Taijuan Walker against Yankees

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUIx8_0hR7ORuw00

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Monday that Taijuan Walker will pitch Tuesday against the Yankees in the Subway Series finale, while Jacob deGrom’s next start will be pushed back to either Thursday or Friday, with deGrom currently penciled in to start Thursday’s series opener against the Rockies at Citi Field.

Walker, 30, left his start against the Braves last Tuesday after two innings due to a back issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTyF2_0hR7ORuw00
Jacob deGrom
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSnad_0hR7ORuw00
Taijuan Walker
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Showalter said the Mets didn’t want Walker “to get too far away from pitching and lose his arm strength” by pushing him back further than Tuesday.

If the Mets do decide to push deGrom to Friday, Chris Bassitt would pitch Thursday, Showalter said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy