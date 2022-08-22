Jacob deGrom pushed back as Mets will pitch Taijuan Walker against Yankees

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Monday that Taijuan Walker will pitch Tuesday against the Yankees in the Subway Series finale, while Jacob deGrom’s next start will be pushed back to either Thursday or Friday, with deGrom currently penciled in to start Thursday’s series opener against the Rockies at Citi Field.

Walker, 30, left his start against the Braves last Tuesday after two innings due to a back issue.

Jacob deGrom Getty Images

Taijuan Walker Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Showalter said the Mets didn’t want Walker “to get too far away from pitching and lose his arm strength” by pushing him back further than Tuesday.

If the Mets do decide to push deGrom to Friday, Chris Bassitt would pitch Thursday, Showalter said.