Pittman flips the script for Razorbacks’ weekend workouts
One of the keys to being a successful head coach is being able to adjust quickly and that’s exactly what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is doing with his Razorbacks this weekend. Instead of having a full-pad practice on Friday and a mock game/dress rehearsal on Saturday, Pittman is flipping that script with several of […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman shares blunt message after 2 Arkansas players enter the transfer portal
Sam Pittman knows that the transfer portal works both ways. After losing cornerback Jaqualyn Crawford and defensive lineman Taylor Lewis to the transfer portal, Pittman made is clear that playing football for Arkansas isn’t for everyone. “I feel like if they don’t want to be here they need to...
nwahomepage.com
Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs
EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
nwahomepage.com
2025 center Parker Jefferson has Hoop Hogs interest, parents who were Hogs
LITTLE ROCK — It makes sense that Arkansas’ recent successful track record in Texas high school basketball recruiting coupled with having parental ties to the Razorbacks’ program has put 2025 big man Parker Jefferson and Hoop Hog coaches on a path of mutual interest. Jefferson (6-9, 200,...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
nwahomepage.com
The Razorbacks prepare for Bearcats tomorrow | Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart presser
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas defensive lineman reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matthew Zenitz of On3 Sports. Lewis was a JUCO transfer who originally joined the team over the summer. Originally from Chicago, the redshirt junior got his JUCO start at the College of the Canyons...
nwahomepage.com
PTN Deep Dive: Offensive Line
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they got in the trenches to talk about the size and experience of this year’s offensive line. Arkansas returns four guys...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman addresses the media after first day of preparation for the Bearcats
The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
nwahomepage.com
PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ Slusher looks right at home at Nickel
Nickelback might not be the most popular band, but nickel back sure seems like a perfect position for Arkansas junior defensive back Myles Slusher. Slusher (6-0, 193) played in 11 games last season with 7 starts and finished with 50 tackles, including a half sack, and had a career-high 10 tackles in a win over Missouri.
nwahomepage.com
PTN Deep Dive: Linebackers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the linebackers. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher talk progress at practice
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher sit down with the media to talk about progress at practice on both sides of the ball. The three Razorbacks get into the changes with the wide receiver corp. Landers also talks in length about his transition to Arkansas.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurant news: Tin Roof, Girls Gone BBQ, Queens Mexican Cuisine & more
A handful of restaurants have opened in Fayetteville over the last few weeks, and a new coffee shop will open early next month. Here’s what we know about some of the new places around town. Tin Roof. Nashville-based restaurant and live music joint Tin Roof opened on Dickson Street...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
nwahomepage.com
Summer Road Tour: Golf courses in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista has many beautiful locations to play a round of golf and as part of our final Summer Road Tour, we wanted to check some of them out!. Watch as KNWA Today reporter Kayla Davis sits down with Paul Gomez, complex supervisor at...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Fayetteville Bike Drive, WAC subscription
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening today, it’s time for the closing reception for an art exhibit. This is the last chance for you to meet Tyler Casey, the budding and highly successful artist whose show “Check One, Two” has been on display at the Gallery on 6th this month.
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
nwahomepage.com
New video shows lead up to viral Crawford County arrest
New footage from gas station security cameras show the encounter that led up to the viral arrest of a 27-year-old man. New video shows lead up to viral Crawford County …. Jury sentences Segerstrom to life in prison in 1986 …. ‘SOAR NWA’ Festival at Drake Field in Fayetteville.
