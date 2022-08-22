ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs

EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Wynne, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
nwahomepage.com

The Razorbacks prepare for Bearcats tomorrow | Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart presser

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas defensive lineman reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matthew Zenitz of On3 Sports. Lewis was a JUCO transfer who originally joined the team over the summer. Originally from Chicago, the redshirt junior got his JUCO start at the College of the Canyons...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

PTN Deep Dive: Offensive Line

FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they got in the trenches to talk about the size and experience of this year’s offensive line. Arkansas returns four guys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Wells
Person
Dominique Johnson
Person
Sam Pittman
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman addresses the media after first day of preparation for the Bearcats

The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ Slusher looks right at home at Nickel

Nickelback might not be the most popular band, but nickel back sure seems like a perfect position for Arkansas junior defensive back Myles Slusher. Slusher (6-0, 193) played in 11 games last season with 7 starts and finished with 50 tackles, including a half sack, and had a career-high 10 tackles in a win over Missouri.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

PTN Deep Dive: Linebackers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the linebackers. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hogs
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Summer Road Tour: Golf courses in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista has many beautiful locations to play a round of golf and as part of our final Summer Road Tour, we wanted to check some of them out!. Watch as KNWA Today reporter Kayla Davis sits down with Paul Gomez, complex supervisor at...
BELLA VISTA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Fayetteville Bike Drive, WAC subscription

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening today, it’s time for the closing reception for an art exhibit. This is the last chance for you to meet Tyler Casey, the budding and highly successful artist whose show “Check One, Two” has been on display at the Gallery on 6th this month.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

New video shows lead up to viral Crawford County arrest

New footage from gas station security cameras show the encounter that led up to the viral arrest of a 27-year-old man. New video shows lead up to viral Crawford County …. Jury sentences Segerstrom to life in prison in 1986 …. ‘SOAR NWA’ Festival at Drake Field in Fayetteville.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy