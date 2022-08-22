Read full article on original website
Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash
A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
kpq.com
Woman With Serious Injury From Grant County Rodeo Quickly Recovering
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury while competing at the Grant County Fair rodeo last weekend is making a quick recovery. Madison Alderman-Haas fell off her horse and struck her head on an arena post. She's been recovering at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, and has improved...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
ncwlife.com
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
ncwlife.com
I-90 wrong-way driver kills Cashmere motorist
MOSES LAKE — A Cashmere woman was killed Thursday night by a wrong-way driver, who traveled east in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 for eight miles. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on crash, which happened about 9:45 p.m. 11 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol says Stoddard’s 2020 Honda CRV was struck head-on by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez of Moses Lake.
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover crash in Yakima caused by lack of attention
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is reminding drivers to stay focused on the road after a rollover was caused by inattention. A car rolled on 1st Street around the Golden Moon and the Red Lion Inn on August 23. No one was injured and no other cars were involved, according to YPD. Police say they do not suspect impairment, just a lack of attention.
1 Person Dead 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The officials reported that 2 women traveling in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pick-up truck slammed them. The truck was reportedly spun into the canal. The Police at the scene declared that the passenger in the car died in the fatal crash. The driver...
KIMA TV
I-82 collision in Yakima is impacting both directions
YAKIMA -- Traffic is being impacted on both sides of I-82 after a collision at milepost 34 in Yakima, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says the collision will cause backups and delays in both directions.
Woman overtaken by Yakima River, found deceased
WAPATO, Wash. — A woman who was swept away by the Yakima River Wednesday, Aug. 24, has been found deceased. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the Wapato area of the Yakima River shortly after 3 p.m. A man reported his sister had been overtaken by the river and was in distress.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
kpq.com
Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County
A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 25th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, An East Wenatchee student will serve 12 months on probation for making a school-shooting threat on social media. It took about seven hours to bring an injured hiker down from the Colchuck Lake Trail on Tuesday and A semi-truck rollover on upper Grant Road constricted the flow of traffic for several hours today.
kpq.com
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
'Net Nanny Operation' in Grant County Results in Seven Arrests
GRANT COUNTY - Over the past several days, seven men were arrested in Grant County as part of a 'Net Nanny' operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Woman found dead after getting lost in water of Yakima River
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. Based on the press release from YCSO Sergeant Caleb Johnson, the woman's identity is still unknown. The emergency call was made by her brother, who told dispatch that she had been drinking beforehand. He said she was in distress and had been overtaken by the river.
nbcrightnow.com
Expect traffic delays and DUI patrols around Cle Elum river float
HIGHWAY 10 - A river float is planned for Saturday, August 27 that is expected to impact traffic on Highway 10. DUI patrols will be around SR 970. Expect slower traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Blocking cars will be towed. Troopers with Washington State Patrol are asking...
ncwlife.com
Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee
A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
ncwlife.com
Few details on East Wenatchee mystery shooting
EAST WENATCHEE — Police say a shooting left one man with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, but the victim refused to provide any information about the incident. East Wenatchee police say they were called to home in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. There they found a 28-year-old man with a seriously bleeding wound to his arm, which was initially believed to be an injury from a knife.
KGW
'What were you thinking?': Former Washington sheriff pleads guilty to rendering criminal assistance in covering up son's DUI
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son's alleged drinking and driving incident from last year. Mager's son was involved in a vehicle rollover near the Creston intersection at approximately...
kpq.com
Fire Crews Monitoring Plain for Additional Wildfires
Fire crews are monitoring the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for additional fires caused by this week’s thunderstorm activity. On top of the roughly 2000-acre White River and Irving Peak fires, there were two fires that spawned from Tuesday evening’s thunderstorms. There are currently six rappelers on the quarter-acre Cady...
