Presidential Election

MAGA-PATRIOT
3d ago

in all seriousness, where are theb80 million+ LEGAL Biden voters. in the run up to the election, Trump was filling NFL stadiums. Biden could hardly fill a parking spot. there are plenty of pictures and video to back that up. Trump had tens of thousands turning out everywhere he went. Biden was lucky if he had 10 people total. looking around today you still see plenty of people with Trump hats, shirts, and flags. I have yet to see a single person wearing a Build Back Better hat or a Ridin' with Biden shirt. seriously, if Biden legitimately won with over 80 million LEGAL votes, where did they come from? why don't any of them feel proud enough to show their support?

The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls

Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights

The View is getting ready to name its permanent conservative co-host to finally replace Meghan McCain in a live announcement on Thursday. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly the front runner, so perhaps in a bid to throw viewers off the scent, the long-running panel show welcomed back former conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

