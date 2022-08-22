ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBaiV_0hR7NuHg00

Chris Smalling’s header sealed Roma’s second straight win of the new Serie A campaign.

The former Manchester United centre-back nodded home Lorenzo Pellegrini’s cross midway through the second half to extend the unbeaten start for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Juventus were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Sampdoria, with The Old Lady dropping to fourth in the table – one place below Roma.

Cristhian Stuani’s low finish set Girona en route to a 3-1 LaLiga win over 10-man Getafe.

The Uruguay striker drilled the hosts into the lead, before Domingos Duarte’s own goal put Girona two goals to the good.

Valentin Castellanos effectively killed the game just past the hour, firing in Girona’s third effort after latching onto Yangel Herrera’s through-ball.

Enes Unal had seen a goal for Getafe chalked off by VAR just minutes earlier.

Unal did find the net for a goal that counted in the final quarter however, drilling home in what only proved a consolation.

In the seventh minute of added time Fabrizio Angileri was sent off for Getafe, compounding a tough night for the visitors.

Almeria shook off the red card for Alex Centelles to grind out a 1-1 draw at Elche.

Umar Sadiq headed Almeria into an early lead, the Nigeria forward converting Lucas Robertone’s cross.

Alex Collado drilled Elche back level on the half-hour though, after latching onto Roger Marti’s pass.

Centelles was sent off two minutes later, leaving Almeria to battle the majority of the match a man light.

But the visitors clung on, with both sides claiming their first point of the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yangel Herrera
Person
Umar Sadiq
Person
Chris Smalling
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Domingos Duarte
Person
Fabrizio Angileri
Person
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Person
Cristhian Stuani
newschain

Mikkel Damsgaard could make Premier League debut against Everton

Mikkel Damsgaard could make his Premier League debut for Brentford against Everton. The Denmark midfielder, a summer signing from Sampdoria, made his first Bees appearance in the midweek carabao Cup win at Colchester. Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock are still out injured. Everton midfielder Tom Davies is hoping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
newschain

Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie scored his first league goal since December 2020 as the Sky Bet Championship leaders hit back to earn a 1-1 draw at Luton. McBurnie last found the net in a league game in a 2-1 top-flight defeat to Leicester, while his only goal last term came in the Carabao Cup against Southampton, when he scored an equaliser to force a penalty shoot-out the Blades ultimately lost.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Seals#Manchester United#Serie
newschain

Chesterfield go top of National League with victory over Barnet

Chesterfield moved to the top of the Vanarama National League with a 3-1 victory over previous leaders Barnet. They went ahead after just one minute when a Jamie Grimes header was cleared off the line and Ollie Banks tucked in the rebound. Barnet equalised in the 16th minute thanks to...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

Hibernian sign goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on loan from Huddersfield

Hibernian have announced the signing of Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance. The 22-year-old came through the Terriers’ youth system, earning his senior debut in 2019 and making 30 league appearances during the 2020-21 season. Schofield had a brief...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Pep Guardiola not looking to add to Manchester City’s defensive depth

Pep Guardiola does not believe Manchester City need to add defensive depth in the remaining days of the transfer window despite injuries limiting his options at the back. Nathan Ake is expected to miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace after suffering a groin injury against Newcastle last weekend, joining Aymeric Laporte – not due back for several weeks after knee surgery – on the sidelines.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Liverpool hit by absences for home match with Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp does not expect any of his injured players to return in time for the home game against Bournemouth. Klopp was without eight injured players for Monday night’s defeat at Manchester United, while suspended summer signing Darwin Nunez sits out the second game of his three-match ban. Joel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers

Kazeem Olaigbe hopes Ross County can carry the positivity from their first league win of the season into their testing trip to Ibrox to face Rangers. The Staggies got three points on the board against Kilmarnock last weekend when they got a late winner while playing with 10 men following Ross Callachan’s dismissal.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy