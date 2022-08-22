ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

SBI investigating after Enfield mayor helps topple Confederate memorial

By Judith Retana, Chloe Rafferty
 3 days ago

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after the Town of Enfield’s mayor brought in a bulldozer to topple a confederate monument that stood in one of the town’s parks.

It came after commissioners for the Town of Enfield voted to alter the monument in a four-to-one vote.

A spokesperson with the SBI tells CBS 17 that their investigation began at request of the Enfield police chief and the district attorney.

The monument, donated to the town by the Daughters of the Confederacy, stood in Randolph Park since 1928. This week, Enfield mayor Mondale Robinson took the alteration of the monument into his own hands.

At no cost to the city, Robinson brought in a bulldozer to topple the monument. It now lays broken and blocked off by yellow tape.

Robinson says the broken state of the monument is symbolic of the confederate past it once stood for.

“It was a broken history. It was a broken time for our country. Now, the monument in its many pieces looks more like the true history that it represented” Robinson said.

According to the UNC University Library , the 10-foot-high memorial, was originally dedicated to Confederate soldiers and veterans of World War I. One side of the monument previously supported a drinking fountain that had two spouts during segregation. A Confederate flag was carved into the marble face of the center column.

“I think everywhere that there are monuments or odes to Confederacy or white supremacy, we should be thinking about how we alter them to reflect true history. That history is more broken than it is solid and standing straight,” Robinson said.

The removal of Confederate symbols has picked up speed in the last several years. Since 2015, the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified more than 300 Confederate memorials that have been removed.

For Robinson, the presence of Confederate memorials, statues and monuments would be equal to presence of Adolf Hitler or Nazi statues in Germany. He said he challenged those who don’t understand why citizens would want to topple a Confederate statue to reflect on why Nazi symbols are not present in Germany.

With the Randolph Park memorial now shattered, he hopes it prompts honest conversations about the Black experience in the U.S. He says a potential future fence surrounding the broken monument or a plaque may also help engage people in conversation.

“I feel like these people elected me to be honest about what its like to be Black in America. That statue laying on its stomach speaks more about that experience than anything else,” Robinson said.

Robinson believes this action is just one step in fulfilling his life’s purpose.

“I was born to ensure Black people are closer to whole when I die than when I got here. So, I feel like this too is a continuation of why I was put on this earth,” Robinson said.

