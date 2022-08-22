Read full article on original website
Related
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
Newsom donates $100K to DeSantis' opponent in Florida governor's race: 'I don't like bullies'
"Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor." California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he's donating $100,000 to Ron DeSantis' opponent in Florida's gubernatorial election in November.
These 'amazingly ridiculous' things were final straw for ex-Florida teacher
Florida is facing a shortage of 9,000 educators according to the Florida Education Association. Hear from teachers who are questioning their futures, and those who have left education entirely, because of controversial new legislation.
Florida Judge Sets Expedited Schedule For Andrew Warren’s Suspension Lawsuit Against Gov. Ron DeSantis
The timetable is now set for Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The expedited process will see all paperwork and hearings completed by September 20, with a ruling expected soon afterward. Both parties in the lawsuit agreed to the joint proposal. Judge Robert
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls On Supporters To “Put On The Full Armor Of God” To Fight For Freedom
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tonight addressed an energetic crowd of supporters in Hialeah to celebrate successful Republican candidates who are eager to fight for Florida’s Freedom Agenda and continue delivering sweeping policy victories for Floridians. DeSantis appeared alongside First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds To Crist’s Accusations Of Him Being A Dictator
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida disputed claims made by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist that he was a dictator during a Thursday press conference. “I think the interesting thing over the last couple of years is you had people that kept wanting to lock
Randi Weingarten Replies “My Bad” For Sharing Fake List Of Banned Books In Florida
You’d think someone devoted to education would do her homework before tweeting from the hip. But apparently, that is not the style of the head of one of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions, who offered an oopsie when busted for sharing that tweet that lied
RELATED PEOPLE
WINKNEWS.com
How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida
You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
fox35orlando.com
Gov. DeSantis wants Florida medical-marijuana companies to pay more
As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. The state "should charge these people more," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, these are very valuable licenses," the governor...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Andrew 30 years later
30-years-ago Wednesday, South Florida was left stunned by the destructiveness, power, and ferocity of Hurricane Andrew. Andrew was an overwhelming Category 5 storm, the highest level, with winds reaching 165 mph. Andrew’s power leveled the city of Homestead, causing $30,000,000 in damage. Not only did it change the landscape...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Weekly
Home Depot proposes its third big-box store in Naples area
Q: Any truth to a new Home Depot at 41 and Collier in Naples? If so, any idea where it will be built? Will they close one of the other two? Thanks. — Mary Ryan, Naples. A: The Home Depot company proposes to build a new 132,549-square-foot home improvement business on U.S. 41 East at Habitat Road, about a mile northwest of Collier Boulevard, but the development news is not ready for a corporate announcement yet. Early details, though, are available from documents recently filed with the Collier County Growth Management Department.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida launches SunPass Savings program for frequent commuters
Florida is launching a new toll discount program for people who use SunPass at state DOT tolls. The program called SunPass Savings is for people who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). In Southwest Florida, only Alligator Alley is included in the program.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park
A man was arrested in Chicago for posting a voyeurism video taped in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees...
Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates
(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
Comments / 5