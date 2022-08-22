ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WINKNEWS.com

How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida

You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
fox35orlando.com

Gov. DeSantis wants Florida medical-marijuana companies to pay more

As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. The state "should charge these people more," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, these are very valuable licenses," the governor...
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Andrew 30 years later

30-years-ago Wednesday, South Florida was left stunned by the destructiveness, power, and ferocity of Hurricane Andrew. Andrew was an overwhelming Category 5 storm, the highest level, with winds reaching 165 mph. Andrew’s power leveled the city of Homestead, causing $30,000,000 in damage. Not only did it change the landscape...
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Florida Weekly

Home Depot proposes its third big-box store in Naples area

Q: Any truth to a new Home Depot at 41 and Collier in Naples? If so, any idea where it will be built? Will they close one of the other two? Thanks. — Mary Ryan, Naples. A: The Home Depot company proposes to build a new 132,549-square-foot home improvement business on U.S. 41 East at Habitat Road, about a mile northwest of Collier Boulevard, but the development news is not ready for a corporate announcement yet. Early details, though, are available from documents recently filed with the Collier County Growth Management Department.
WINKNEWS.com

Florida launches SunPass Savings program for frequent commuters

Florida is launching a new toll discount program for people who use SunPass at state DOT tolls. The program called SunPass Savings is for people who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). In Southwest Florida, only Alligator Alley is included in the program.
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park

A man was arrested in Chicago for posting a voyeurism video taped in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees...
WKRG News 5

Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates

(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
