Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: One rivalrous family on different teams

DUBLIN, D — KETV's Joey Safchik introduces us to a family divided – but only over football. No one would fly halfway across the world to see their team lose. But it's clear that those Nebraska and Northwestern nice folks are putting the friendly in friendly competition.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Talking to Husker fans on the streets of Killarney

Kevin Sjuts is experiencing the sights and sounds of Ireland with a group of Husker fans ahead of the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game. Kevin Sjuts is experiencing the sights and sounds of Ireland with a group of Husker fans ahead of the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game. Husker fans...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Gorgeous, quirky Aviva Stadium should be hit with Nebraska fans

DUBLIN — Husker fans who made the trip for Nebraska's game at Aviva Stadium are in for a quirk — and a treat. The 51,700-seat park — typically used for soccer but host of Saturday's American football game — is bathed in green. Green seats. Vibrant-green grass, which the groundskeepers call a pitch. A translucent roof that glows at sunset and whose shell covers most of the spectators, including the press.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska's first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers

Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn't doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Husker football announces 9 Blackshirts ahead of Northwestern game

DUBLIN, D — Nebraska football awarded Blackshirts to nine players ahead of Wednesday's practice in Ireland. The defenders receiving the coveted honor include captains Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, as well as Marques Buford, Myles Farmer, Colton Feist, Quinton Newsome, Luke Reimer and Ty Robinson. "Hopefully there...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha native makes U.S. Gymnastics National Team

TAMPA, Fla. — Lexi Zeiss keeps achieving gymnastics milestones. A little over a month after winning silver in the all-around competition at the Pan American Championships, Zeiss finished seventh at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics National Championships. The seventh place finish was enough to earn Zeiss a spot on U.S....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Fashion Week returns to its full form

OMAHA, Neb. — Yolanda Harris created her lingerie line, Still A Lady, in 2019 following a cancer diagnosis. Thursday evening, Harris debuted the line for the first time in front of a crowd at Omaha Design Center for the opening night of Omaha Fashion Week. "I just knew that...
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

247Sports Recruiting Director provides positive update on trio of 2023 targets for Nebraska

247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong gave an update on Nebraska's track record in the Class of 2023 with three targets. Nebraska is making progress toward a remarkable recruiting class in 2023. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is closing in on getting 3 commitments from highly touted recruits. Nebraska currently has the No. 45 ranked recruiting class in 2023 (Via 247Sports).
LINCOLN, NE

