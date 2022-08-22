Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Northwestern: One rivalrous family on different teams
DUBLIN, D — KETV’s Joey Safchik introduces us to a family divided – but only over football. No one would fly halfway across the world to see their team lose. But it's clear that those Nebraska and Northwestern nice folks are putting the friendly in friendly competition.
1011now.com
Talking to Husker fans on the streets of Killarney
Kevin Sjuts is experiencing the sights and sounds of Ireland with a group of Husker fans ahead of the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game. Kevin Sjuts is experiencing the sights and sounds of Ireland with a group of Husker fans ahead of the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game. Husker fans...
York News-Times
Gorgeous, quirky Aviva Stadium should be hit with Nebraska fans
DUBLIN — Husker fans who made the trip for Nebraska’s game at Aviva Stadium are in for a quirk — and a treat. The 51,700-seat park — typically used for soccer but host of Saturday’s American football game — is bathed in green. Green seats. Vibrant-green grass, which the groundskeepers call a pitch. A translucent roof that glows at sunset and whose shell covers most of the spectators, including the press.
WOWT
Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
Kearney Hub
No longer playcaller, Scott Frost primed to see 'dialed in' and 'tight-knit' Huskers
DUBLIN — Scott Frost worried a bit. Even with the work his operations staff had put in for months this summer, the Nebraska head coach wondered how his team might react once the Huskers landed and began practicing in Ireland. Standing in the corner of Aviva Stadium on Thursday,...
Kearney Hub
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: Irish article addresses problems with Nebraska football, but lacks balance
Of all the storylines for the Nebraska football team’s trip to Ireland to face Northwestern this weekend, the ones that lean into the international nature of the competition have interested me the most. I had the opportunity to travel internationally for seven weeks this summer — my first time...
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
saturdaytradition.com
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
Corn Nation
Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers
Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
