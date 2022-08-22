Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island 02:17

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.

On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.

Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending.

"Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.

The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items.

"We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a family member said.

Inflation is bringing school supply sticker shock. National surveys estimate typical households will spend $650-$860, up 8-10 percent over last year.

Long Island's 124 public school districts are impacted and must be flexible.

"We are definitely seeing increased costs, everything from garbage bags to toilet paper to markers," Baldwin Schools Superintendent Dr. Shari Camhi said.

Supply chain issues are at play.

"Things that we're ordering are taking months to come in so it's definitely a balancing act," Camhi said.

And it's nearly Labor Day and many Long Island schools begin in August.

"People are just coming out in droves to get what they need for back to school," said Noe DiLeo, Tanger Outlets general manager.

DiLeo and others suggest searching for store promo codes and coupons, using rewards credit, subscribing to store text messages to get customer discounts, and seeking out end-of-season sales.

Experts say to consider splitting the list into necessities versus later purchases. In some cases, parent say their kids are making do with last year's items.

"It's very tough being a parent and having to buy school supplies and bookbags and school stuff. This inflation is killing us with everything," East Elmhurst parent Claudia Yepez said.

Her son, Leoveo, models what's new, but has agreed to stick with some old.

Experts say the state's school systems should be able to weather the skyrocketing costs due to record federal aid.