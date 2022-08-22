ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, NY

Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island

By Jennifer McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhmHv_0hR7NNb300

Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island 02:17

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.

On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.

Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending.

"Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.

The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items.

"We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a family member said.

Inflation is bringing school supply sticker shock. National surveys estimate typical households will spend $650-$860, up 8-10 percent over last year.

Long Island's 124 public school districts are impacted and must be flexible.

"We are definitely seeing increased costs, everything from garbage bags to toilet paper to markers," Baldwin Schools Superintendent Dr. Shari Camhi said.

Supply chain issues are at play.

"Things that we're ordering are taking months to come in so it's definitely a balancing act," Camhi said.

And it's nearly Labor Day and many Long Island schools begin in August.

"People are just coming out in droves to get what they need for back to school," said Noe DiLeo, Tanger Outlets general manager.

DiLeo and others suggest searching for store promo codes and coupons, using rewards credit, subscribing to store text messages to get customer discounts, and seeking out end-of-season sales.

Experts say to consider splitting the list into necessities versus later purchases. In some cases, parent say their kids are making do with last year's items.

"It's very tough being a parent and having to buy school supplies and bookbags and school stuff. This inflation is killing us with everything," East Elmhurst parent Claudia Yepez said.

Her son, Leoveo, models what's new, but has agreed to stick with some old.

Experts say the state's school systems should be able to weather the skyrocketing costs due to record federal aid.

Comments / 4

Joebeacon
3d ago

Funny how they are giving illegals free school supplies, phones, etc... which are paid for by our tax dollars but do nothing to help out citizens. 🤔

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Famous Food Festival Celebrates Post-COVID Return at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park August 26-28

After being forced to sit on the sidelines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic – and only being able to run one event in 2021 – the Famous Food Festival celebrates the return of its full thrice-annual schedule starting this weekend – August 26-28 – at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park (order tickets HERE), allowing the opportunity for attendees to taste a plethora of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
DEER PARK, NY
CBS New York

Long Island couple adopts beagle rescued from animal testing lab

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- A Long Island nurse says she is treasuring the opportunity of a lifetime to rescue a dog from terrible circumstances. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduces us to this charming puppy being welcomed into the Long Beach community. A 9-week-old adopted beagle named Mandu is holding court. "I was actually walking Mandu on our morning walk and a bunch of our neighbors were talking about Meghan and Harry rescuing a puppy from the Envigo lab and we were all kind of giggling because so is Mandu," said dog owner Leigh Cohen Martz. Mandu, like the Duchess of Sussex's and Prince Harry's newest adoptee Mamma...
LONG BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Elmhurst, NY
Deer Park, NY
Lifestyle
City
Lynbrook, NY
City
Deer Park, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Best Air Shows to Check Out with Your Kids

Kids obsessed with airplanes? While it’s always fun to look up and watch airplanes soaring in the sky, there are a few nearby air shows where you can make a whole experience out of it. At these air shows, you and your kids can learn more about historic airplanes, watch planes soar, see some wild pyrotechnics, and even take mini airplane rides. Check out more below to plan your air show adventure.
WANTAGH, NY
CBS New York

Car slams into Long Island apartment building

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A car crashed into an apartment building overnight in Nassau County. Police say the driver took off running from the scene, but was caught a short time later by a neighbor.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Stratford Green in Farmingdale. Despite the damage, no one inside the building was hurt. So far, no arrests have been reported. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Labor Day#K12#Tanger Outlets
TBR News Media

Wanted for Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Setauket store this month. Two women allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart, located at 3990 Nesconset Highway on August...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
longisland.com

Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile

Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
FREEPORT, NY
CBS New York

School supplies donated to help Ukrainian refugees in N.J.

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- The back-to-school season can be a stressful time of year, and that's especially true for countless Ukrainian families who are starting over in a brand new place.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, a group in Bergen County is trying to lighten the load.At St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Ridgewood, an army of volunteers, many of them in high school, spent the day stuffing backpacks with essentials.The supplies were donated by people near and far. Precious time as the summer winds down was also given for free."I think it's our duty, as people, to be compassionate for one another,"...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

New York families will need to sign up for free school meals

NEW YORK -- New York families need to sign up to receive free school meals this fall. During the pandemic, the federal goverment authorized free breakfast and lunch for all students, but that policy has ended. That means families will need to fill out applications, found on their children's school or district website. "Hundreds of thousands of kids who depend on school meals will re-enter New York classrooms in a few short weeks, and we are deeply worried that families won't learn about this new requirement until after school resumes," No Kid Hungry New York Director Rachel Sabella said in a statement Thursday. "We must make sure families fill out these applications for free or reduced-price meals ASAP so their children will not go hungry this September." CLICK HERE for the latest from New York City public schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

LI Cares food pantry set to open doors on Valley Stream's downtown

A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy