The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
The Independent

National Defense papers stored at Mar-a-Lago could have compromised US intelligence agents, affidavit reveals

The Justice Department affidavit used to obtain a search warrant on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate said the former president had been holding papers that could have compromised US intelligence agents.In the redacted file, the Department of Justice said papers found in the first batch of documents taken from the Florida estate in 15 boxes in January 2022 contained potentially compromising files and gave them cause to carry out another search. The affidavit also says that the federal government is conducting a criminal investigation regarding “the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well...
