Woman arrested for hit-and-run that left one man dead in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local agencies, have solved the case of who they say hit a man several days ago and kept going. Deputies were called out to the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way on the morning of Aug. 21 for reports a man lying on the ground and car parts scattered along the road.
Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say. Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
1 man dead, suspect shot during robbery inside Buckhead apartment, police say
ATLANTA — Two people are in custody after a man was shot and killed inside a Buckhead apartment building, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road NE. Police say that when they arrived, they...
Teen arrested after 3-year-old shot in the head while riding in car with father
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head as he rode in the back of his father’s car earlier this month. Atlanta police said Kentavious Wright, 19, was arrested on Aug. 19 on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.
Two suspects in custody for shooting death of a Suwanee teen
Suwanee police have identified three teenagers that they believe are responsible for the shooting death of another teen last month. A 16-year-old, later identified as Abel Castellanos, was found lying dead in a parking lot on July 19, 2022 at an apartment complex in Suwanee. Now Suwanee Police say they...
15-year-old fighting for life after being hit by car while crossing Cobb street
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old is fighting for their life after being hit by a car while a crossing a Cobb County street, police say. Cobb County police say the teenager was trying to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested
ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
Cleveland woman's death remains under investigation
A young Cleveland woman was found dead at a local motel Aug. 19 and investigators are continuing to probe the cause. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a reported unresponsive person in a guest room at M Star Motel on North Main Street. Because...
WATCH | Bodycam video of arrest in shooting of 3-year-old boy near Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in the case of a young child who was shot in the head shortly after leaving a Castleberry Hill barbershop with his dad. That incident happened earlier this month after the father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop.
Neighbors, police react after 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting inside Johns Creek home, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — One person is dead, one person is injured, and another is in police custody after a shooting in a Johns Creek neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Johns Creek on Tuesday afternoon, where neighbors described a haunting scene. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Man smiling in surveillance photos wanted for stealing car, leading Chamblee officers on chase
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they say led police on a chase in a stolen car. Chamblee officers say they spotted a car that had been reported stolen at gas station on Savoy Drive at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. When the suspect saw officers trying...
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
Police: DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him; family says it was an accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police said his brother shot him, but family members told Channel 2 Action News it was an accident. The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area around 3:30 a.m. Once police...
Police seeking help identifying man they say robbed Zaxby’s at gunpoint
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Milton police are seeking help identifying a man they believe has robbed two metro Atlanta fast food restaurants known for their chicken over the last several months. Police say they responded to a late-night armed robbery at the Zaxby’s on Highway 9 in Milton on...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police release photos of persons of interest after man dies from shooting at metro gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in DeKalb County, police say. The man was initially listed as being in critical condition before the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed his death on Tuesday afternoon. The department is seeking public assistance in identifying three...
Toccoa police seek information in Wednesday night armed robbery
The owner of King Beverage on Big A Road in Toccoa suffered minor injuries Wednesday night during an armed robbery at the store. Toccoa Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were called to the store at 7:41 p.m., where the owner reported a man had come into the store wearing a motorcycle helmet, black shirt, and black pants.
Man arrested after flashing himself to people inside Kohls, Hobby Lobby, police say
CANTON, Ga — A man was arrested after police said he flashed himself to a young man and woman on two separate occasions in public. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 28, Canton police believe 48-year-old Donald Harris was working at the Khols...
