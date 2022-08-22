CYPRESS, Texas (TCD) -- A man was arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into a home and taking a shower. According to a news release from Harris County Constable Mark Herman, on Aug. 23 at approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 21000 block of Christopher Lake Court after a caller said an "unknown male entered their home via an unlocked back door and was taking a shower in their daughter’s bathroom."

