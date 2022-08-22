Read full article on original website
Related
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Texas man out on bond allegedly snuck into home and took shower in girl’s bathroom
CYPRESS, Texas (TCD) -- A man was arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into a home and taking a shower. According to a news release from Harris County Constable Mark Herman, on Aug. 23 at approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 21000 block of Christopher Lake Court after a caller said an "unknown male entered their home via an unlocked back door and was taking a shower in their daughter’s bathroom."
Comments / 0