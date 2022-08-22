Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Longtime NFL Announcer, Beloved Sportscaster Dead At 79
Longtime Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play man Jim Mueller passed away over the weekend. Mueller, who served as the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995, was 79. Jim Donovan, who succeeded him on the air, announced the news of his former colleague's passing during the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
5 unexpected Cleveland Browns who could be gone by the start of the season (and how)
The Cleveland Browns have to cut 27 players. The Cleveland Browns, like the other 29 teams in the NFL, have to make some pretty tough decisions in the coming weeks. The team has to find 27 players worth cutting, or more specifically 53 players worth keeping, by the start of next week. We know most of the names getting cut, as they’re late camp additions, undrafted free agents, or occupy positions that have plenty of depth.
Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/25: More Modell Failure, Bitonio on Defense, and Aggressive Napping
There are two things we need to talk about today. Given the origins of this site, we need to discuss Uncle Scum and the notion of immortality. And, of course, we’re going to talk about naps. Regarding the latter, I’ve found that there are a few things one gets...
Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral
We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium. The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though. “I don’t think it’s...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/25/22)
It is Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are in nearly unanimous agreement on the top headline for the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Art Modell Eliminated From Hall Of Fame Consideration. Daryl Ruiter paints an accurate picture of what happens when Modell is...
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
St. Ignatius-Mentor take big stage at FirstEnergy Stadium: Week 2 football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first game of Chuck Kyle’s last year as coach at St. Ignatius will now be on the big stage of FirstEnergy Stadium, when his Wildcats play Mentor on Friday at the home of the Browns. The matchup, one of three Top 25 games, leads...
Browns appear to hide Joel Bitonio's response to 'Cleveland against the world' comments
Cleveland Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio generated controversy in the eyes of some when he remarked it was "Cleveland against the world" after players heard boos during the preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 12, specifically when Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was on the field early in the contest.
Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”
During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
Browns Fans Are Becoming a Problem
Browns fans are a problem. Some fans at home games have brought some truly awful signs and shirts to games after the Deshaun Watson suspension. The signs and shirts have been vulgar toward women with many obscenities on them. The signs that were made were especially bad. The photo that was taken included a child standing by his dad holding up these signs. And then the shirt wasn’t any better.
