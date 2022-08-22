Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
On today’s show, Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton discussed a recent court ruling on Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that might allow previous crash survivors to retain their benefits. Then, the team from Deadline Detroit joined for a roundtable discussion to analyze the latest in Michigan politics, preview this weekend's Michigan GOP convention and bring everything you need to know about this week’s happenings.
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: A politics roundtable with Deadline Detroit
Ahead of the state GOP convention, a former primary candidate for governor says he wants to be lieutenant governor. The problem is, candidate Tudor Dixon has already picked a running mate, and it’s not him. We’ll also hear about a court decision that has given car accident victims a ray of hope. Laura Weber Davis is in the host chair again for today's episode with a panel, discussing these two developments and more in this week's political news.
michiganradio.org
State elections bureau recommends placing abortion rights, voter access amendments on the ballot
Michigan election officials said Thursday that two proposed amendments to the state constitution meet requirements to get on the November ballot. One of them would guarantee the right to abortion in Michigan. In a report out Thursday, State Bureau of Elections staff found the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign gathered...
michiganradio.org
COVID and flu shots along with other vaccinations recommended for students returning to school
Book bags and notebooks might be at the top of the back-to-school list. Health experts are urging parents not to forget vaccinations. The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians says the state's childhood vaccination rates have been dropping, and that's putting kids at risk. But making sure kids' regularly scheduled immunizations...
Comments / 0