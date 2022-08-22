ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateside: Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

On today’s show, Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton discussed a recent court ruling on Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that might allow previous crash survivors to retain their benefits. Then, the team from Deadline Detroit joined for a roundtable discussion to analyze the latest in Michigan politics, preview this weekend's Michigan GOP convention and bring everything you need to know about this week’s happenings.
Stateside Podcast: A politics roundtable with Deadline Detroit

Ahead of the state GOP convention, a former primary candidate for governor says he wants to be lieutenant governor. The problem is, candidate Tudor Dixon has already picked a running mate, and it’s not him. We’ll also hear about a court decision that has given car accident victims a ray of hope. Laura Weber Davis is in the host chair again for today's episode with a panel, discussing these two developments and more in this week's political news.
