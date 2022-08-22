Read full article on original website
Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?
The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship
More than half of the 2022 Tour Championship field can break Tiger Woods' season earnings record this week. The post Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting
The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'
Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
NBA・
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
Jordan Spieth says LIV Golf has been a 'catalyst' for recent PGA Tour changes
LIV Golf doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led breakaway circuit has forced the PGA Tour to make changes to its schedule and payment structure to entice players to stay put. But is the start-up league entirely responsible for the slew of upgrades the Tour revealed...
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new golf competition held in custom-built arenas
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will headline a new, Monday night golf competition set to launch in January 2024.
LIV Golfers Not Welcome If They Come Crawling Back
Jay Monahan eliminated any question of that today.
Callaway Golf Will Change Its Name To Better Reflect Off-Course Business Holdings
Callaway Golf Co ELY is getting a new name. The Carlsbad, California-based golf equipment manufacturer and TopGolf owner will formally change its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. to reflect the company’s current holdings and change its ticker to MODG (Modern Golf). Callaway says the name change reflects the...
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
CHECK IT OUT: LIV Golf’s Greg Norman Trolls PGA Tour Commissioner with Hilarious Meme
Commissioner Jay Monahan recently announced upcoming changes to the structure of the PGA Tour in… The post CHECK IT OUT: LIV Golf’s Greg Norman Trolls PGA Tour Commissioner with Hilarious Meme appeared first on Outsider.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy puts together one of the more psychopathic scorecards in recent memory at East Lake
For those of you who do not live on Golf Twitter (lucky you), a quick explainer: a "pyscho scorecard," a term coined by our good friend Shane Bacon, is a scorecard that features all kinds of chaos. Eagles, birdies, doubles and triples, hell, a 9 or a 10, too (looking at you, Collin Morikawa). No one is immune to its allure. Tour pros, single-digit handicappers, high handicappers. Everyone goes pyscho once in awhile.
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade
There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
GolfWRX
Monahan announces Tour changes: Top players to play more, guaranteed money, PIP expansion
Commissioner Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship, Wednesday. In the wake of last week’s players-only meeting, Monahan announced additional “elevated events” for 2023. Top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) will participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Awkward at Wentworth? Nearly 20 members of LIV Golf to play in BMW PGA alongside Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
On June 28, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a 13-year expansion to their existing “strategic alliance” to an “operational joint venture partnership.”. Despite the agreement, the circuit formally known as the European Tour operates separately from the American tour. What does that mean? Well,...
Golf Digest
How to cut down on your three-putts
How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
Outsider.com
