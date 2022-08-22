Tomon Fox seals game two of the preseason for New York Giants

Tomon Fox delivered a moment in the second preseason game for the New York Giants, sealing the victory Sunday night with a hit that echoed throughout MetLife .

The undrafted rookie out of UNC was the late game hero, delivering a monstrous hit to force Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin to cough up the ball, and ending the Bengals’ late attempt at a comeback drive. The Giants were up 25-22 with the Bengals at the 50-yard-line with nine seconds left in the game when quarterback Jake Browning tossed it to Irwin, looking to go up the sideline when Fox came in like a wrecking ball to cause the fumble.

Fox brought many hard hits to the UNC football program after spending six seasons there due to being awarded an extra year of eligibility from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In those years suiting for UNC, Fox finished with 179 total tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks, one interception, and five forced fumbles.

Fox made the unofficial depth chart for the New York Giants, getting listed at the rush position behind Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oshane Ximines, and Quincy Roche.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .